Bringing Heat to Florida; Red Clay Hot Sauce Partners with the PPA Tour
Red Clay Hot Sauce named new title sponsor of the PPA Tour’s Florida Open
We call our events the biggest pickleball festivals in the world, and we want players and fans to feel that energy at tournaments.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour announces a new agreement with Red Clay Hot Sauce as the title sponsor of its brand-new professional and amateur tournament, the Florida Open. The tournament will make its debut at Pictona at Holly Hill on March 9-12, 2023 with 1,200 players registered to compete and thousands of tickets already sold.
— Matt Ortenzio, Tournament Lead
Chef Geoff Rhyne, founder of Red Clay Hot Sauce, will be on-site during the event serving pulled pork with Red Clay Hot Honey and micheladas with Red Clay Signature Bloody Mary Salt rim on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for players and spectators to enjoy. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Red Clay’s chef crafted Southern pantry staples include hot sauces, hot honeys, and specialty salts.
“Red Clay Hot Sauce prides itself in bringing together community and good tasting food,” said Geoff Rhyne, founder of Red Clay. “We know that the folks at the PPA Tour love having a good time with others in this tight knit community, making this a seamless partnership! We are excited to share our chef-crafted Southern flavors with the pickleball community in Florida!”
“Pickleball is all about fun and putting smiles on people’s faces, which is something Red Clay Hot Sauce is passionate about as well,” said Carvana PPA Tour’s Tournament Lead, Matt Ortenzio. “We call our events the biggest pickleball festivals in the world, and we want players and fans to feel that energy at tournaments. Red Clay Hot Sauce will help us make our first stop in Daytona Beach both unforgettable and delicious!”
Whether you attend the Red Clay Florida Open as a player or a fan, stop by at the Red Clay Hot Sauce tent to try their line of delicious products! Read more about the event or buy tickets to catch all the action here!
About Red Clay Hot Sauce
Red Clay Hot Sauce is a fast-growing, Southern food business, crafting hot sauces, hot honeys, and specialty salts rooted in quality ingredients and exceptional flavor. Based in Charleston, Red Clay was named "Tabasco for the 21st century" by Food and Wine Magazine and the "hot honey to elevate your meal" by The New York Times in addition to features on the Today Show, Good Morning America, Shape Magazine, Martha Stewart Living, Southern Living, Vanity Fair, T Magazine, Shape Magazine and more. Red Clay products are available in Whole Foods Market, Publix, The Fresh Market, Target, Food 52, Amazon, and more. For more information on Red Clay, please visit www.redclayhotsauce.com. Follow us on social: Instagram Facebook LinkedIn.
About Carvana PPA Tour
The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Mission Hills Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors, and more. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, the Carvana PPA Tour is operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com or follow us on social @ppatour.
Hannah Johns
Carvana PPA Tour
h.johns@ppatour.com