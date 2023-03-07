Portland Collaborative Divorce attorney Patrick Ward to guest on “Hello, Rose City!”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland Collaborative Divorce attorney and mediator Patrick Ward is set to appear on KGW lifestyle show “Hello, Rose City!” on Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m. PST to discuss the Collaborative Divorce process and Divorce With Respect Week.
“I look forward to connecting with audience members and promoting the Collaborative Divorce process and Divorce With Respect Week,” Patrick Ward said. “Divorce With Respect Week is taking place March 6-10 and is an opportunity for Oregon residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach, mental health professional or financial specialist for free to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with a participating Oregon Collaborative Divorce professional. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Patrick Ward is a Collaborative Divorce attorney and mediator who established Clarity Law, LLC to help families avoid the emotional trauma and expense associated with litigated family law disputes. Patrick is a member of the Oregon Association of Collaborative Professionals, the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals and numerous other professional organizations in commitment to ongoing training and education. For more information about Patrick and to schedule a free consultation, visit claritylawllc.com or call (503) 957-7491.
The Oregon Association of Collaborative Professionals (OACP) is an interdisciplinary non-profit organization serving members who are committed to empowering clients to resolve legal disputes in a respectful manner. Its goal is to advance collaborative practice by educating professionals, supporting the collaborative community and creating public awareness. OACP members are specially trained to help couples resolve conflict peacefully without lengthy court battles. Learn more at collaborativepracticeoregon.org.
“Hello, Rose City!” host Lacey Evans invites trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities and health and lifestyle experts to discuss the community’s biggest events, announcements and products. The show airs daily at 11 a.m. from the Rose Studio at KGW and can be watched anytime on KGW8+ streaming on Roku and Amazon FireTV.
