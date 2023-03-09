Proximity Learning Inc. Ranks No. 72 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
With a Two-Year Revenue Gain of 209%, Proximity Learning’s Virtual Education Services Show Above Average GrowthAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Proximity Learning Inc., a virtual education company that specializes in offering live K-12 instructional solutions from certified teachers, is No. 72 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list. The most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas and born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
“The team at Proximity Learning is honored to continually rank on the Inc. 5000 lists of growing companies both nationally and regionally. We are truly passionate about providing greater educational equity across the US, giving schools access to certified teachers and specialty courses that keep students motivated, engaged and excelling. It is growth and recognition like this that allows us to continue expanding our reach and working towards our mission,” says Evan Erdberg, Proximity Learning CEO.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 166 private companies had an average growth of 188 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $10.6 billion to the Southwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest starting February 28, 2023.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
About Proximity Learning
Proximity Learning provides live K-12 virtual teaching services strategically curated to keep students engaged and excelling. Committed to providing equality in education across the US, Proximity Learning’s livestreamed solutions offer schools quick and easy access to highly trained and certified teachers to expand courses or fill even the hardest-to-fill positions. Dedicated to quality education, Proximity Learning teachers leverage top-tier technology and customizable curriculum to provide a hands-on and interactive learning experience that ensures high academic achievement. In business for more than 14 years, Proximity Learning is a long-term partner that delivers long-term results. Learn more at proxlearn.com
