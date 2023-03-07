AnyDesk Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship deal with the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field
AnyDesk announces partnership with New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Spring Home to the New York Yankees, and summer home to the Tampa Tarpons.
[AnyDesk's] commitment to teamwork and their support of the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® is a testament to their values, and we look forward to working together...”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnyDesk, the world’s leading provider of remote access software, announced today its newest partnership with the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Spring Home to the New York Yankees, and summer home to the Yankees Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons. This multi-year partnership includes naming rights to the AnyDesk Dugout Club, which is an exclusive game-day club and non-game-day meeting and event space. AnyDesk has been established in the US for nearly 3 years, providing remote access solutions to millions of Americans.
— Howard Grosswirth, VP of Corporate Partnerships for the New York Yankees
To kick off the partnership, AnyDesk is honored to share the ceremonial first pitch of the Yankees’ March 9 spring training game with the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® — a program that provides a home away from home for people facing cancer and their caregivers.
“We are thrilled to be a sponsor of the New York Yankees, an organization known for tradition, excellence, and winning,” said JD Mersinger, Vice President of Global Operations at AnyDesk. “At AnyDesk, we believe that true passion and teamwork are the driving forces behind any successful endeavor. That’s why we’re honored to be partnering with the New York Yankees, a team that embodies these values in everything they do. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful partnership.”
As a proud sponsor of the New York Yankees, AnyDesk is excited to meet fans at George M. Steinbrenner Field this spring. Guests in attendance can stop by the exclusive AnyDesk booth on March 9 and March 26 to learn more about remote access solutions and to secure some special merchandise.
“We are delighted to welcome AnyDesk as a sponsor of our spring training activities in Tampa,” said Howard Grosswirth, Vice President, Corporate Partnership for the New York Yankees organization in Tampa. “Their commitment to teamwork and their support of the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® is a testament to their values, and we look forward to working together to promote George M. Steinbrenner Field and make a positive impact in the community.”
Learn more about the partnership here.
About AnyDesk:
AnyDesk is the leading global provider of remote desktop software. The innovative apps of the global operator have already been downloaded more than 600 million times to date. This makes AnyDesk one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Germany. In more than 190 countries, far over 100,000 customers have put their trust in AnyDesk, including internationally well-known companies such as Google, McDonald‘s and Bosch.
About the New York Yankees:
Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its regular season home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Spring Training games are held in Tampa at George M. Steinbrenner Field, which opened its doors in 1996. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.
Cariann Tanner
AnyDesk Software
+1 727-513-0791
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok