AnyDesk and FastMD Racing Partner to Revolutionize Motorsports
AnyDesk announces strategic partnership, providing a lightning-fast Remote Access Solution to premier motorsport racing team.
In a sport where seconds count, it’s incredible to see how FastMD’s engineers and data strategists leverage AnyDesk’s lightning-fast software...”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnyDesk, the world’s leading provider of Remote Access Software, announced today a partnership with FastMD Racing, a premier motorsport racing team. The partnership will see FastMD Racing utilize AnyDesk's real-time Remote Access technology to enhance communication and collaboration among team members, both domestically and internationally.
— JD Mersinger, VP Global Operations
FastMD Racing has already seen the benefits of AnyDesk's technology, with the team reporting boosts in both efficiency and performance since deploying the lightweight software. This partnership comes at an exciting time for the team as they just participated in the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona, FL.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with AnyDesk," said Remi Lanteigne, Team Principal of FastMD Racing. "Their technology has helped us to run a more efficient operation and has played a significant role in our success on the track. We look forward to continuing to work together and achieving even greater success in the future."
JD Mersinger, VP Global Operations at AnyDesk, added, "AnyDesk is proud to be working with FastMD Racing, a team that is known for its excellence in the motorsports industry. In a sport where seconds count, it’s incredible to see how FastMD’s engineers and data strategists leverage AnyDesk’s lightning-fast software to relay information to optimize track time and machinery performance. We’re excited to see the results of this partnership on the track."
About Anydesk
AnyDesk is one of the leading global providers of Remote Desktop Software. The innovative apps of the global operator have already been downloaded more than 600 million times to date. This makes AnyDesk one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Germany. In more than 190 countries, far over 100,000 customers have put their trust in AnyDesk, including internationally well-known companies such as Google, McDonald‘s and Bosch.
About FASTMD Racing
FASTMD Racing first appeared in the IMSA series in the 2019 season. The team has since tallied up a total of 7 podiums and 3 wins while competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in both the TCR and GS classes. In 2021, FASTMD Racing made their debut in the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship at Petit Le Mans-Road Atlanta, finishing P4. The team went on to finish no lower than P5 in Weathertech competition in 2022 and attained pole position at the Six Hours of the Glen.
