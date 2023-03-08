Associate Professor Fatih Mehmet Hanege, Founder of World Este Point, Innovative Methods in Plastic Surgery
Turkey, which is among the top 5 countries where aesthetic surgery and medical applications are made in Europe, continues to stand out with innovative methodsISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkey, which is among the top 5 countries where aesthetic surgery and medical applications are made in Europe, continues to stand out with innovative methods. Turkey is in an advantageous position among competitive countries in medical tourism, both with its facilities in the health sector and with its specialist physicians. It has been proven that among the factors affecting the choice of destination in international health tourism, the level of health service quality, cost advantages, tourism opportunities and cultural characteristics are the factors that affect the decision of health tourists. World Este Point (WEP), which has been providing medical services to patients abroad for many years; continues its activities as a leading brand in health tourism with its specialist doctors, high standard JCI certified hospitals and safe treatment alternatives.
World Este Point, which hosts thousands of international patients in its certified hospitals, has increased the competition among companies that provide aesthetic services by standing out with its successful treatments. WEP; It actively provides services worldwide with its specialist doctors in many branches such as plastic surgery, dental treatments and hair transplantation. World Este Point, which offers new generation treatment opportunities to its visitors; He brings a new perspective to aesthetic surgeries by applying new methods in the field of rhinoplasty with Mehmet Fatih Hanege, Associate Professor in his field. Having achieved successful results with surgical procedures that require extremely sensitive and detailed expertise, Associate Professor Dr. Hanege offers solutions to increase the quality of life of patients. They aim to keep customer satisfaction at the highest level with new generation treatment methods and achieve professional results with the developed methods.
At the same time, Associate Professor Dr. Mehmet Fatih, the founder of Hanege, says the following about Hanege's work. "With World Este Point, Dr. Hanege as brand, we continue to work intensively to provide a professional and reliable service to our patients. We have developed different methods in the field of rhinoplasty with our theses that we have been working on for many years in the field of plastic surgery and have gained international acceptance. There are two main factors that determine patient satisfaction after rhinoplasty surgery. One of them is the satisfaction of the patient in appearance, and the other is the functional relief of the patient's nasal congestion symptoms. In addition to an aesthetically successful result, we detect additional nasal pathologies and simultaneously intervene during the surgical procedure. For this reason, we evaluate the nasal pathologies in addition to the facial analysis performed on the patients before the surgery, and we plan additional surgical interventions to eliminate the pathology in the same surgical session.’’ WEP and Associate Professor Dr. Hanege is proving to be one of the leading options for rhinoplasty with many proven, successful results and happy clients. Standing out with its qualified manpower and health infrastructure and technology, WEP and Associate Professor Dr. Hanege has made many treatment methods that used to be difficult to reach, now available in a reliable and experienced way.
Paying maximum attention and care to patients, WEP and Associate Professor Dr. Hanege provides all the necessary facilities for the patients to recover in a comfortable environment and proceeds by coordinating the entire pre/post operation process. It also provides accommodation, transfer and translation services to its patients. It provides services at European standards with its modern hospitals, trained manpower, specialist doctors, technological infrastructure and experience.
Having adopted the most effective and advanced treatment methods as a principle, WEP and Associate Professor Dr. Hanege you can contact 24/7 and benefit from treatment opportunities. You can review services, procedures, surgical procedures and more on their social media accounts and websites.
