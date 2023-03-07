Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Nicholls

Nicholls, GA (March 7, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Nicholls, Coffee County, GA. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation on March 6, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that the Nicholls Police Department was notified that a man pointed a gun at a city employee and was walking down the road with the gun. Nicholls Police Department responded and found Roy Streat, age 78, with a gun at the intersection of Johnson Street and Brunswick Avenue. Streat refused to put down the gun. The officer unsuccessfully attempted to use a taser before shooting Streat. Streat was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.