Commercial real estate lawyer Sarah Buzby joins Dallas law firm Cherry Petersen Albert LLP

Sarah L. Buzby has joined Cherry Petersen Albert LLP, a Dallas-based law firm with a nationally recognized commercial real estate practice.

So many areas of law are focused on contentious disputes but commercial real estate transactions offer a rare opportunity for true win-win solutions.”
— Sarah Buzby, Senior Counsel at Cherry Petersen Albert, LLP
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherry Petersen Albert LLP is pleased to announce that Sarah L. Buzby has joined the firm as Senior Counsel. Buzby’s practice is focused exclusively on commercial real estate transactions.

Buzby is a highly experienced real estate lawyer with more than 15 years of experience handling commercial real estate transactions and commercial lending transactions. Licensed in three states and the District of Columbia, Sarah gained her experience while working for several large global law firms in Texas, California, Virginia and the District of Columbia and she has also served as in-house counsel for one of the top real estate settlement companies in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Buzby is a graduate of The University of Pennsylvania Law School and received her undergraduate degrees at Duke University, including a B.A. in Public Policy Studies, and a B.A. in Spanish Language Studies.

“I was first introduced to real estate law as a law firm summer associate, and I was struck by the collaborative nature of this practice. So many areas of law are focused on contentious disputes but commercial real estate transactions offer a rare opportunity for true win-win solutions,” said Sarah Buzby, Senior Counsel at Cherry Petersen Albert, LLP. “When a commercial real estate transaction is done right, everyone involved walks away feeling like they got what they wanted out of the deal.”

“With her experience in commercial real estate transaction, Sarah Buzby is a terrific addition to Cherry Petersen Albert LLP. She will be a valuable resource for our clients, and we are very happy to have her join our team,” said Kevin Cherry, a Partner at the firm.

Cherry Petersen Albert LLP is a business law firm with twelve attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com.

