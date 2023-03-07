R4G Launch Luxury Reward $5000 for Sweet Jeans to Help Fund Kids Design Tomorrow
Recruiting for Good created Kids Design Tomorrow. Kids who successfully complete one year mentoring program earn opportunity to design own sweet jeans
Recruiting for Good designs sweet creative gigs for talented kids who love to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids on the sweet gigs discover their passion for fashion www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good creates Kids Design Tomorrow. Kids who successfully complete one year mentoring program earn opportunity to design own sweet jeans www.KidsDesignJeans.com
Recruiting for Good hired sweet talented 10 year old LA girl 'Maya Papaya' for sweet gig; design jeans 'this is what she came up!' with www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com Discover Your Passion for Fashion
Recruiting for Good created 'Kids Design Tomorrow;' a one year mentoring program for kids. Kids who complete program earn opportunity to design own sweet jeans.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches luxury reward $5000 for Sweet Jeans to inspire participation in Recruiting for Good referral program; helping fund Kids Design Tomorrow.
Kids who complete one year of (Kids Design Tomorrow) creative gigs; earn the sweetest reward an opportunity to design own sweet jeans.
Kids who land one year mentoring opportunity also learn sweet skills, success habits, positive values; resulting in discovering their passion.
According to Saucy Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Your referrals will help fund and sponsor more kids to earn our 'cost free' meaningful mentoring service."
About
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Saucy Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Thru fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion to learn more visit www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support kids and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Kids Design Tomorrow, and Earn The World's Best Luxury Brands+Pet Services+Travel; Handbags, Pamper Pet, Paris (Sweet Fashion Week), Sweet Jeans, and Shoes Too. To learn more visit www.LoveLuxuryExclusively.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram