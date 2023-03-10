MyFreedomDay Anti Human Trafficking Efforts Underway at the Local, State, National and International Level

My Freedom Day Join us on #MyFreedomDay Social Media for #MyFreedomDay

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its seventh year, #MyFreedomDay is a student-led day of action supported by CNN and multiple award-winning national, state and local organizations that are taking action against one of the greatest scourges of our time—modern day slavery. The CNN Freedom Project, #MyFreedomDay, harnesses the power of social media and the passion of caring hearts to enable students, schools, parents, teachers and administrators alike to join a global effort that will engage millions of individuals and thousands of schools in over 100 countries on Wednesday, March 16, 2023.

Participants are encouraged to share their pledge on social media using the #MyFreedomDay hashtag, and call on their friends, peers, colleagues and family members to join them. CNN will showcase what these students, schools and communities are doing to fight slavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and at cnn.com/myfreedomday. Participants can also send in their stories about ways they are raising visibility in their community to media@alignconsultingteams.com.

At the heart of the issue is this: there are more people enslaved now than at any other time in history, with 40.3 million slaves worldwide. In January 2023, Align Consulting convened a roundtable of national leaders including Power over Predators, A21, The Asservo Project, The Gentleman’s Course and V3Creative to advance and achieve increased educational awareness and policies at the local, state and national level. These national leaders sought to combat human trafficking by working with schools, law enforcement, civic and judicial systems, communities, and local and national nonprofit organizations.

“I convened this roundtable with dynamic national leaders who vastly impact their industry in various fields, yet come together in unity as is highlighted through the 7th year CNN #MyFreedomDay that is being propelled by students across the nations,” said Christina Gerken, CEO and Founder of Align Consulting. “Bringing increased awareness, increased education and increased global impact with the next generation is our shared goal. Join us in spreading the word to encourage, support, and activate students across the nation to participate on #MyFreedomDay, March 16th.”

Join us and access free resources, directives and community initiatives provided at https://alignconsultingteams.com/round-tables/human-trafficking/#.

About The CNN Freedom Project

The CNN Freedom Project produces original reports, articles and documentaries on human trafficking in all of its forms—from debt bondage in India, to sex trafficking rings in Southern California and African slaves in the Sinai desert. Since its launch in 2011, the multi-award-winning CNN Freedom Project is among the most successful and highly visible programming initiatives on CNN International. It has generated more than 1,000 investigative stories of modern-day slavery from across six continents. Various NGOs report that these CNN Freedom Project stories have contributed to changing laws and corporate policies, led to more than 1,000 survivors receiving assistance and sparked more than $24 million in donations to anti-trafficking organizations. www.cnn.com/freedom

About Align Consulting

Align Consulting convenes local, state and national leaders to strategically address targeted issues that impact all areas of life by coming alongside companies and organizations that are pursuing a higher standard of excellence, efficiency and collaboration. Through shared vision and thoughtful alignment, Align Consulting has filled in the gaps by impacting school systems, judicial systems, legislative systems and entire communities by bringing resolution to multi-layered issues of homelessness, foster care, abuse and neglect and now the issue of human trafficking.