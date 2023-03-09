Bliss Kennels is Offering Mini Aussiedoodles for Sale
EINPresswire.com/ -- The family-owned farm is pioneering crossbreeding healthy and good quality Poodles with popular dogs like Golden Retrievers, Australian Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, Bernese Mountain Dogs & Cavalier King Charles.
Dog lovers looking for mini Aussiedoodles in New Jersey have access to the best breeders in town. The Australian Shepherd and Poodle hybrid is a designer breed making its way into the hearts of people around the American continent.
The mini Aussiedoodle for sale in New Jersey is helmed by long-time farm owners and experts executing crossbreeds. The family has worked with thousands of animals, ranging from cows to cats and everything in between, and has been successfully breeding crossbreeds for twelve years.
Due to their intelligence, these energetic dogs are frequently called the “Einstein” breed. They thrive in homes where they can receive much love and exercise. If younger kids can play with the puppy safely, the Aussiedoodle is a great family pet.Given how easily they develop relationships with one or two particular people, they are also fantastic therapy dogs.
These lively, loving, and playful puppies often exhibit leadership qualities. They’re also a great breed for people who don’t have a lot of free time to walk their dogs or live in compact places because they require moderate activity to burn off their energy.
A weight range of 14 to 70 pounds is possible for an Aussiedoodle, depending on the size of the Poodle and Australian Shepard utilized in the cross. Gender of the Aussiedoodle will also play a role as males are typically larger. They are physically fit enough to compete in canine sports, including agility, flyball, obedience, and rally.
Coming in a very wide array of colors, their wavy coat is shiny and thick. The mini Aussiedoodle for sale in New Jersey requires a standard walk or a simple play session as routine, which is possible for anyone seeking to take on a dog as a pet. They also make wonderful therapy dogs.
“Aussiedoodles are a wonderful option for busy pet parents looking for a low-allergen dog. They are a smart, lively crossbreed with tons of love to share. To ensure a joyful, successful, and safe environment and an opportunity for them to reach their potential, these brilliant pet friends require constant positive reinforcement training and boundaries,” says the owner of Bliss Kennels.
About Bliss Kennel -
Since 1971, the family-run enterprise Bliss Kennels has been successfully raising animals. During the past twelve years, the farmers have been leaders in crossbreedingPoodles with other breeds like Golden Retrievers, Australian Shepherds, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Cavalier King Charles, and Labrador Retrievers.
Media Contact
Bliss Kennels
+1 973-876-1680
sjel1971@gmail.com
