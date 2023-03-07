Rainbow Realty Group Offers Assistance To Cannabis Operators Eyeing Finance Real Estate Options
The leading expert in cannabis real estate financing supporting cannabis operators, Rainbow Realty Group is set to help new operators set shopGREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow Realty Group, a leading real estate investment firm focused on the US cannabis industry, has just reached out to potential clients about providing assistance to those seeking to invest in cannabis properties in New York. It is here to fill a major gap in the industry by bridging the financial gap for cannabis companies in the United States. This gap exists due to the federal illegality which makes it extremely difficult for cannabis companies to obtain traditional means of financing. The company plans to connect real estate property cannabis operators with financiers/benefactors.
The company was founded on the belief that the legalization of cannabis will create a very positive impact on the economy and has already begun to see this happen. It looks to help many investors look for new opportunities in cannabis and have already begun capitalizing on them with many success stories by providing operators with access to capital through secure real estate holdings that provide liquidity and its investors a generous IRR. The company was founded on the belief that the legalization of cannabis will create a very positive impact on the economy and has already begun to see this happen. It looks to help many investors look for new opportunities in cannabis and have already begun capitalizing on them with many success stories by providing operators with access to capital through secure real estate holdings that provide liquidity and its investors a generous IRR. The company is targeting commercial and industrial properties as well as alternative uses for cannabis to help maximize the company’s potential.
Rainbow Realty Group will help clients find quality investments and work with them throughout any phase of their project. It also seeks to provide legal, regulatory complaint solutions to cannabis operators. The firm's approach is based on the understanding that cannabis is a field ripe with opportunity, especially for those who are experienced professionals.Rainbow Realty Group will help clients find quality investments and work with them throughout any phase of their project. It also seeks to provide legal, regulatory complaint solutions to cannabis operators. The firm's approach is based on the understanding that cannabis is a field ripe with opportunity, especially for those who are experienced professionals.
"We have been looking for the right opportunity to help people enter this market, and we felt that 2023 was the best opportunity for us to make that move in terms of the growth potential," said a partner at the firm. They also added, "We are an industry leader in terms of providing services to cannabis clients. Our firm has experience with many different aspects of cannabis law, including building permits and compliance. In addition, we help investors find quality real estate assets while maintaining low or no debt levels through easier financing options.”
Rainbow Realty Group welcomes new cannabis operators, so contacting them now won’t be a bad idea after all. Anyone can get in touch with the company through its social media or the contact details provided on its website.
About Rainbow Realty Group -
Rainbow Realty Group is a multi-fund manager which has numerous real estate properties and financing options for cannabis operators. It was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Neck, New York.
Media Contact:
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn