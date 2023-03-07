Neakasa Announce their Women's Day deals for Pets Families

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As International Women's Day draws near, Neakasa wants to celebrate this occasion with an exclusive sale. They offer a special sale on three top products: the Neakasa P1, Neakasa P2, and Powerscrub II. Customers can get these items from March 7th to 9th at a special discount.

The Neakasa P1 and Neakasa P2 are professional-grade pet grooming kits for cats and dogs. They are equipped with multiple grooming tools that help users ensure that their pets look their best and feel comfortable.

The Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Hair Vacuum is specially designed to make cleaning up pet hair and dander easier. Its powerful motor and HEPA filter remove pet hair and allergens from carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces. The vacuum comes with a number of attachments to make cleaning even more convenient. This set of attachments also includes a crevice tool and a pet hair brush. With its lightweight design, the P1 Pro is a great option for pet owners who want to keep their homes tidy and free of pet hair and dander.

The Neakasa P2 stands out with its unique features. It comes with vacuum clips that clean messy pet hair and minimize the noise as you use it. Other than that, it comes with four additional tools: a grooming brush, a de-shade brush, a trimmer, a collection tool, and a grooming tool for the pets' feet. The electric clipper provides excellent cutting performance, and the cleaning brush can collect pet hair falling on the carpet, sofa, and floor. With its low-noise design and adjustable clipping combs, the Neakasa P2 is ideal for pet owners seeking a complete grooming solution.

Neakasa offers the Powerscrub II Wet/Dry Vacuum Cordless Floor Cleaner along with pet grooming kits. The Powerscrub II is a powerful cleaning tool for handling wet and dry messes. The Powerscrub II has scrubbing brushes and strong suction, which make cleaning carpets, hardwood floors, tile, and more a breeze. The dirt tank is easily removable and washable, and the cordless design makes it easy to maneuver. Attachments like a crevice tool and a dusting brush allow this floor cleaner to be perfect for tackling pet messes, spills, and everyday dirt and dust. It's the answer to all the cleaning needs.

Don't hesitate to take advantage of the special Women's Day sale from March 7th to 9th and purchase these products at discounted prices. The Neakasa P1 and Neakasa P2 will be available for $135.99 and $152.99, respectively, while the Powerscrub will be available for $254.99, down from their original prices of $159.99, $179.99, and $299.99.

As always, Neakasa offers a 30-day no-hassle return policy and stands behind the goods. Customers can be sure that Neakasa is here to help them because the brand offers free shipping and 7-day, 24-hour service after the purchase.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Neakasa wants to extend its appreciation to all pet owners, especially women, for their dedication towards their furry companions. To assist in caring for pets and maintaining a clean and hygienic home, they recommend the Neakasa P1, Neakasa P2, and Powerscrub II. Avail the benefits of the special Women's Day sale and bring home these efficient tools to create a cleaner and healthier environment for pets and families.

About Neakasa

Founded in August 2017, Neakasa (FKA Neabot) is a global brand of smart home cleaning appliances. As a market-leading innovator, Neakasa offers a wide range of products, including smart floor cleaning products and smart pet cleaning products. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with branch offices in Los Angeles and Tokyo. Coming from a number of the world's most respected brands like Microsoft, Honeywell, Huawei, Motorola, Foxconn, and more, the Neakasa team fuses innovative technology and fashion into every piece of creation that empowers us to move forward all along.

