Introducing Jumbula for Business app: Significant update for schools, camp operators, and daycare centers in 2023
Jumbula released a major mobile app update for class & camp management. The Jumbula Mobile app enables users to streamline their day-to-day operations.SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumbula, an online registration, payment, and data management software company, has released a significant update to its Mobile app for Business. The update enables teachers, employees, educational institutions, and IT professionals to manage their back-office operations efficiently. The original version of the app has been helping businesses to streamline their processes and cut marketing and human expenses for the past five years. The new release provides a host of new features and capabilities.
Online registration and payment systems allow consumers to enroll in camps and classes and make secure online payments. These platforms offer businesses an ecosystem to take registrations online and provide insights on event attendance, capacities, and other key performance metrics. Online registration systems are advancing with the constant development of new technologies and the decreasing reliance on human resources in commercial enterprises. The effective deployment of an online registration platform improves profitability and communication within a company and with external users and saves overhead and additional expenditures.
"When we talk to our users, we are always searching for solutions to the challenges in this industry so that businesses may attain their target outcomes efficiently within their budgets and ahead of schedules," said Ignacio Carranza, head of Jumbula's sales team. He continued by saying that mobile app adoption has greatly aided organizations in meeting the demands of their customers.
Highlights of the latest updates to the Jumbula for Business app are:
- Rebuilt from the ground up with the new API technologies.
- Implementation of the latest developments in UI and UX.
- Improvements in the Dismissal and Check-in / Check-out features.
- Advanced reports for better management of business processes.
- Advanced attendance management capabilities.
- Additional program toolbox
Access to real-time information collected from various sources speeds up the decision-making process for businesses. Staff members can monitor program changes, analyze class capacities, and track real-time payments. Many of the central platform's capabilities are now available in the mobile application, which has a drastically different look and feel from the previous version. With these new updates, businesses are expected to spend less time performing monotonous tasks, according to the Jumbula marketing team.
About Jumbula
Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com.
