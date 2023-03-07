SpaceCatch is a competitor to PokemonGo

SpaceCatch is a game in the style of Pokémon GO that combines classic mobile gaming with new technologies such as augmented reality, blockchain, and NFTs.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpaceCatch is a game in the style of Pokémon GO that combines classic mobile gaming with new technologies such as augmented reality, blockchain, and NFTs. By integrating these segments, the game allows players to discover a completely new gaming experience. The game is being developed by the well-known Czech development studio Pixelfield , with the majority of the team behind SpaceCatch being Czech and Slovak. You can find the team members here Thanks to blockchain and NFTs, the game offers a more realistic in-game economy, where unlike in traditional mobile games, players in SpaceCatch are the exclusive owners of their gaming items. This means that they can not only buy them for real money but, more importantly, also sell them. This is something that classic games do not allow.The game focuses on movement and motivating players to engage in physical activity. Movement is an essential component of SpaceCatch, and the integration with modern technology also allows players to earn money without the need for an initial investment. This is made possible through the implemented move-to-earn concept.The SpaceCatch game has spent a long time developing a move-to-earn concept that would not depend on the influx of new players and their capital. An important element was also to ensure that new players did not have to invest a cent into the game, but could still profit from the move-to-earn concept.The SpaceCatch team has managed to solve this seemingly unsolvable problem. In the game, players will have the opportunity to earn various items through movement and physical activity, which they can then use to create a variety of elixirs and other boosters.As mentioned in the paragraph above, players will earn different items through physical activity, which they can then use to craft (non-NFT) elixirs and boosters. These items will have a significant impact on the game, as their bonuses will greatly help players progress in the game. The rarest elixirs at the highest crafting levels will be created as NFTs. This means that players will be able to buy and sell these NFTs on the market for real money.In traditional games, you can directly replenish your health, energy, or buy bonus items for real money, and the game profits from it. However, SpaceCatch fully relinquishes these profits and, thanks to the play-to-earn concept, players will distribute earnings among themselves. CATCH tokenCATCH is a new token that runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. Unlike other inflationary gaming tokens, CATCH functions as a long-term store of value thanks to several deflationary aspects. A significant advantage is the fact that in the initial phase, >50% of all tokens will be in circulation. This significantly reduces inflationary pressures in the future. It is important to note that CATCH will not serve as a reward token in the SpaceCatch game. This completely eliminates the selling pressure that currently affects essentially all gaming tokens.The goal of the developers behind the SpaceCatch game was to create a token that perfectly reflects the vision of the game – long-term sustainability and a perfect gaming experience. Therefore, CATCH will serve as a store of value for players, as the only way to acquire this token is through staking. On the other hand, CATCH will be required for a large number of operations and other gaming aspects in the game. All these factors will cause the demand for the CATCH token to significantly exceed supply. As a result, the token price will be sustainable and will not face inflationary pressure, devaluation, or selling. Finally, it is important to note that there are plans to execute "buybacks," and these tokens will be burned forever. This will further support the deflationary mechanics of this token and its value growth.SummarySpaceCatch combines classic gameplay with modern technology, allowing players to discover a new gaming experience. The game emphasizes sustainability and player satisfaction. The game is being developed by the well-known Czech development studio Pixelfield.