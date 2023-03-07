Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,626 in the last 365 days.

Book launch: Extreme wealth should be taxed

Book 'Extreme wealth should be taxed'

Book 'Extreme wealth should be taxed'

Good luck with this project!”
— Thomas Piketty
NETHERLANDS, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 6, 2023, the book 'Extreme wealth should be taxed' was published. In this book, Jean-Paul Fonteijn describes in detail that all the misery in the world can be solved by making the super rich pay wealth tax. At the same time as this book is published, Jean-Paul is introducing an international website SuperRichTax.com for collecting votes for this manifesto.

Find a job and work hard and you'll get there. That story hasn't been true for a long time for many people. Labor doesn't pay. Even if you work sixty-hour weeks. Far too many people experience that the month is too long. The struggle with the rising prices of rent, taxes, energy and groceries has only gotten worse.

“The richest 1 percent in the world owns more than half of the collective wealth in the world and they hardly pay any taxes,” says Fonteijn. “Because all our money is flowing away faster and faster to the super rich of the world, more and more people are underpaid. The economy suffers and the government gets into trouble because of it; she can no longer perform her duties. Citizens poor and government poor.”

In the book, Fonteijn gives clear examples of how it can be done. It is time for action, for movement, for revolution even, perhaps.

His book is a call to all people to wake up. We don't let the super rich fool us when they kindly offer to pay a tiny bit of wealth tax.

The book is available at all well-known bookstores and webshops. Also available in Spanish, German and Dutch.

The book can be ordered here.

J.P. Fonteijn
SuperRichTax
+31 6 30196905
info@superrichtax.com

You just read:

Book launch: Extreme wealth should be taxed

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more