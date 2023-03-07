Book launch: Extreme wealth should be taxed
Good luck with this project!”NETHERLANDS, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 6, 2023, the book 'Extreme wealth should be taxed' was published. In this book, Jean-Paul Fonteijn describes in detail that all the misery in the world can be solved by making the super rich pay wealth tax. At the same time as this book is published, Jean-Paul is introducing an international website SuperRichTax.com for collecting votes for this manifesto.
Thomas Piketty
Find a job and work hard and you'll get there. That story hasn't been true for a long time for many people. Labor doesn't pay. Even if you work sixty-hour weeks. Far too many people experience that the month is too long. The struggle with the rising prices of rent, taxes, energy and groceries has only gotten worse.
“The richest 1 percent in the world owns more than half of the collective wealth in the world and they hardly pay any taxes,” says Fonteijn. “Because all our money is flowing away faster and faster to the super rich of the world, more and more people are underpaid. The economy suffers and the government gets into trouble because of it; she can no longer perform her duties. Citizens poor and government poor.”
In the book, Fonteijn gives clear examples of how it can be done. It is time for action, for movement, for revolution even, perhaps.
His book is a call to all people to wake up. We don't let the super rich fool us when they kindly offer to pay a tiny bit of wealth tax.
The book is available at all well-known bookstores and webshops. Also available in Spanish, German and Dutch.
The book can be ordered here.
