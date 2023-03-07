Aspire Systems featured as a Leader in the Zinnov’s Digital Engineering Services provider Rating 2022
Zinnov has recognized Aspire Systems as a Leader in Digital Engineering Services Assessment, 2022OAKBROOK, ILLINOIS, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a pioneer technology services company, has announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Small and Medium Service Providers segment in the 2022 Zinnov Zones for Digital Engineering Services.
Zinnov's most recent Digital Engineering evaluation in the ER&D space included more than 75 global Service Providers from 20 different verticals and 15 horizontals, and is based on a rigorous RFI process and interactions with leading Engineering Service Providers. Zinnov Analysts conducted an extensive evaluation to rank Service Providers based on their technological prowess, capabilities, and scalability.
Aspire Systems' Digital Product Engineering Services offer cutting-edge solutions and proprietary frameworks to assist businesses in developing high-quality applications. Aspire was able to improve performance, reduce time-to-market, cut costs, and optimize release cycles by utilizing frameworks such as , Techcello, AFTA and AURAS. Furthermore, with Software Infinity, a homegrown methodology driven by Agile software development principles producing high-quality software, Aspire Systems cemented its position as a "Leader" in the overall Small and Medium Business Service Providers including Data &AI engineering, Experience engineering and Hyperscaler services.
According to Aju Mathew, VP of Development Services in Aspire Systems, “This is yet another validation of our deep software engineering capability, built over two decades. We build best-in-class products/platforms that help future-proof our clients' interests in the focused verticals and markets. We are able to monetize our industry-specific digital accelerators in order to reduce our customers' go-to-market times and thus add value to their businesses.”
Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner and Global Head, Zinnov, said, “Aspire Systems’ extensive software engineering expertise along with strong partnerships with hyperscalers has successfully converged into deal wins across BFSI, Software Platform Engineering, Consumer Software, Enterprise Software, Healthcare, and Telecom verticals. Its focus on end-to-end product development capabilities and suite of solution accelerators have enabled Aspire Systems to secure its position as a “Leader” in the Small and Medium Service Providers ratings in the 2022 ER&D Zinnov Zones ratings.”
About Aspire Systems:
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 200 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies run smart business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of “Attention. Always.” communicates our belief in lavishing care and attention on our customers and employees. The company currently has over 3800 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/
Kripaa Krishnamurthi
Aspire Systems, Inc.
+1 408-260-2076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn