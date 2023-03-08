Disruptive Futures Institute Publishes Volume IV of The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption: Volume IV - “Disruption as a Springboard to Value Creation” Disruptive Futures Institute

Bestselling Foresight Strategist Roger Spitz Releases the Definitive Manual to Leverage Disruption as a Springboard to Value Creation

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disruptive Futures Institute will release the fourth and final Volume from the The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption on 31 March 2023.

This stand-alone Volume IV “Disruption as a Springboard to Value Creation” offers a fresh perspective on what our unpredictable, complex, and systemic world means for you as a business.

“What makes this standout among other works on futures is Roger’s two decades of corporate leadership experience working with some of the most visible companies in the world.” - Lieutenant Colonel Jake Sotiriadis, Ph.D., Director, The Center For Futures Intelligence, National Intelligence University

This compendium is the brainchild of Roger Spitz, President of Techistential (Climate & Foresight Strategy) and Chair of Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco. Dr. Lidia Zuin, who collaborated on the publication, is a journalist, researcher in emerging technologies, science fiction writer, and professional futurist.

The book benefits from the unique profile of Roger Spitz, equally as former Head of Technology M&A where he advised key decision-makers on over 50 transactions globally with deal value of $25bn, and today as a climate venture capitalist, leading professional futurist, and bestselling author.

Drawing from Techistential’s renowned strategic foresight practice and the Disruptive Futures Institute, a wealth of differentiated insights shines throughout the entire book as the authors explore questions such as:

- What does our complex and unpredictable world mean for you as a business? “Disruption as a Springboard to Value Creation” focuses on strategic decision-making and effective governance systems for our deeply uncertain world.

- How can we develop Anticipatory Governance for leadership and boards given the increasing cost of business as usual? We are in a world of radical accountability, transparency, and traceability where digressions stand out. In this multistakeholder systemic world, there is no such thing as discrete or isolated events - impacts cascade, spill over, and amplify. We need to incentivize futures intelligence and resilience through longer-term thinking.

- How to unpack the true ESG debate, to understand the fundamentals versus public market noise? Investing may gradually move from taking certain ESG inputs into account in portfolio allocations to integrating impacts by regulating and incentivizing the actual outcomes as ESG outputs.

- What Sustainability and ClimateTech opportunities are created by the energy transition? Greenaissance is an era of renewal with momentous innovation and green investment opportunities (which cannot be addressed as a single sector nor point solution). As sustainable is the new digital, sustainable futures will drive both impact and value creation. Transformative innovation, climate foresight, climate intelligence and opportunities are major themes covered throughout this book.

- How can organizations approach ecosystem innovation through Business Models-as-a-System (BMaaS)? Similar to living organisms, these living BMaaS have an innate capacity to co-evolve and transform within their ecosystems. BMaaS are emergent, fluid, and dynamic ecosystems that blur boundaries between partners, customers, suppliers, and competitors.

- How will industries intersect, converge, then emerge in the next era of digital disruption? The clearly delineated “industries” or “sectors” are disappearing. Radical transformations are moving beyond automation, cognification, and digitization. Complexity’s biggest dangers arise when we are mired in assumptions and boxed into existing sectors instead of noticing new patterns on the fringe. We offer guidance for leadership teams, investors, and market analysts on how to adopt new filters to evaluate companies, fields, and ecosystems.

- Why is Space becoming the financial frontier as an investment theme, more than just a place? Today, every company is a technology company. Tomorrow, every company might be a space company.

- What could change as the center of gravity shifts to Asia and Africa? By 2030, China and India could be the two largest economies in the world. The cascading effects have the potential to reshuffle world order.



This book also includes two workbooks with a rich set of case studies and toolkits on transformative innovation, prototyping the futures, reinventing governance, and creating resilience through futures intelligence capacity building.

Disruption is disrupting itself, creating significant paradigm shifts in value and business models. With extensive field-ready insights and tools, learn how to capitalize on these value shifts by using disruption as a springboard to create value.



“[This] is essential reading for any CEO, leadership team, board member, or investor… Paradigm shifts, emerging technologies, AI, cybersecurity, and the energy transition will generate fundamental transfers in value.” - Sebastian Bihari, VC & Investor at Vektor Partners

“Readers can immediately develop antifragile strategies to imagine aspirational futures and create sustainable value while building resilience…” - Junior Borneli, CEO & Founder of Startse

“What’s unique is how this book connects fields and areas which are often treated separately… What does it mean when organizations have their industries reshaped overnight? How do we rewire leadership teams to understand that disruption is a constant?” - Cathy Hackl, Founder of Journey, Tech Futurist & Author



About the Collection:

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption is a four-Volume Collection published by Disruptive Futures Institute. The lead author is Roger Spitz, in collaboration with Lidia Zuin.

About the Disruptive Futures Institute, the World’s Capital for Understanding Disruption:

San Francisco-based Disruptive Futures Institute is a Think Tank offering education, research, and thought leadership on adapting to our increasingly complex and uncertain world.

