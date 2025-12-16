Navigating the Unpredictable: Roger Spitz Unveils 2026 Global Speaking Agenda

Roger Spitz Headline Keynote MIT Technology Review EmTech (São Paulo 2025) Flagship Keynotes: The Visionary Trilogy by Roger Spitz TV Interview - Roger Spitz (London, 2025) The Future Of - Keynote Series The Future of Predicability, Risk & Finance - Roger Spitz Special Edition Keynotes

Building on Blockbuster International Headlining Tours, Leading Futurist Spitz Sets the Agenda for AI, Systemic Change, and a Multipolar World

We are entering a new era of metaruptions. In 2026, the future belongs to leaders who stop relying on outdated maps of the past and start building their own compass for unpredictability.” — Roger Spitz

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disruptive Futures Institute today announces Roger Spitz’s 2026 global speaking tour themes, marking a new phase in the rapid international expansion of the defining global voice on unpredictability, systemic disruption, and decision-making under deep uncertainty. As governments, boards, and executive teams confront accelerating volatility, Spitz’s work has become a reference point for leaders seeking clarity and direction when traditional models no longer apply.

This momentum builds on a sustained series of global media engagements, headlining hundreds of conferences, executive briefings, and international speaking tours across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the UK over recent years. Alongside the worldwide impact of his bestselling, multi-award-winning book “Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World” (Kogan Page Publishing), Spitz has emerged as the leading global futurist translating uncertainty into actionable strategic foresight. His deep focus on artificial intelligence, systemic risk, and multipolar dynamics reflects the realities shaping decision-making at the highest levels.

In 2025, Spitz led landmark month-long speaking tours in the world’s key innovation hubs, most recently in Brazil, headlining flagship platforms including Amcham Talks, Future Hacker, and MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Summit. These headlining appearances followed major speaking engagements from Singapore to Geneva, London to New York, and Paris to Bangalore, where his keynotes addressed senior executives, boards, and policy audiences on navigating exponential technologies, volatile geoeconomics, and the challenges of the energy transition.

Founded by Spitz, the award-winning Disruptive Futures Institute has become the world’s capital for uncertainty and disruption, applying practitioner research and field-tested methodologies to equip leaders for a future that refuses to stand still. The 2026 global speaking tours extend this mission - challenging assumptions, reframing risk, and empowering organizations worldwide with futures intelligence designed for an increasingly unpredictable world.

With demand for his insights skyrocketing, in 2026 Spitz will continue to bring his voice to even more stages worldwide.



ROGER SPITZ’S GLOBAL KEYNOTE SPEAKING AT A GLANCE

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes. For 2026, he unveils:

• The Visionary Trilogy: Spitz’s flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance: A timely keynote series decoding the future of risk, investments, and insurance for global financial stages and boardrooms.

• “Futures Of…” Series: From algorithmic intelligence and synthetic biology to the new space economy, Spitz explores the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity.

• “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour: Based on Spitz’s bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, audience Q&A, workshops, and exclusive book signings.



Designed to equip organizations with the foresight and agility to navigate deep uncertainty, The Visionary Trilogy centers on three themes: Mindset, Intelligence, and Leadership.

Spitz explains, “Systemic disruptions have far-reaching effects, presenting both unprecedented challenges and remarkable opportunities. At the heart of my keynotes is the power of agency and informed optimism - where the right narratives spark virtuous tipping points. I’m excited to bring this new series to broaden the reach of our work and help organizations cultivate futures intelligence in unpredictable times.”

THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: SPITZ’S FLAGSHIP KEYNOTES COLLECTION

In a world of relentless complexity, the old rules no longer apply. You need to Rewire Your Mindset, Reclaim Intelligence, and Reinvent Leadership.

Trusted by CEOs worldwide, Roger Spitz’s Visionary Trilogy delivers three transformative, standalone keynotes that rewire how we think, decide, and lead:

• 01: The Mindset Shift – Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World

• 02: The Intelligence Shift – Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI

• 03: The Leadership Shift – Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures

As a top-ranked futurist and globally sought-after authority, Roger Spitz has headlined the world’s most prestigious innovation stages - from MIT Technology Review’s EmTech and Singularity University to Nasscom, the World Economic Forum, and Europe’s leading future think tank, 2b AHEAD.

Building on these defining appearances at major technology conferences and exclusive boardroom briefings, Spitz now unveils the 2026 Visionary Trilogy. This new keynote framework is designed to operationalize the seminal AAA Framework for global leadership, offering a structured approach to rethinking how executives, investors, and policymakers think, decide, and lead in a nonlinear world.

The AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) is a cornerstone of the Disruptive Futures Institute's future-readiness approach, used globally to bridge the persistent “foresight-impact gap.” The Disruptive Futures Institute prioritizes action over abstraction.

• Trilogy Theme 01. THE MINDSET SHIFT - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World:

Change is slow - until it isn’t. Hyperconnectivity now amplifies disruption far beyond the cyclical upheavals of the past. In this nonlinear environment, traditional assumptions and backward-looking analysis have become liabilities. This track demands a fundamental Mindset Shift from fear to foresight. By abandoning outdated playbooks and adopting a new operating system for uncertainty, we become shapers of tomorrow rather than its victims. Together, we explore uncharted waters guided by a compass built for unpredictability.

• Trilogy Theme 02. THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI:

Automation, augmentation, and cognification are reshaping the decision-making value chain. As algorithms advance from descriptive to prescriptive roles, this track examines the core Techistential challenge: how human judgment can retain its edge when machines encroach on higher-order decisions.

• Trilogy Theme 03. THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT - Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures:

Systemic disruptions - from geoeconomic shocks to emerging technologies - are redistributing trillions of dollars. How can leaders leverage deep uncertainty to create sustainable value? The answer lies not in prediction, but in preparation. Roger Spitz introduces his acclaimed AAA Framework, enabling leaders to build Antifragile foundations that grow stronger with shocks, develop an Anticipatory mindset, and use Agility to bridge today’s choices with tomorrow’s possibilities. The winners will be those who anticipate and adapt; the rest risk irrelevance.



SPECIAL EDITION KEYNOTE SERIES: THE FUTURE OF PREDICTABILITY, RISK & FINANCE

Designed for the world’s financial capitals, this high-demand keynote series addresses the collapse of predictability. Roger Spitz delivers informed perspectives from the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, banks, and insurers.

Building on the momentum of his groundbreaking work at the intersection of finance, foresight, and systemic disruption, Spitz takes his insights to the world’s most influential economic stages. This keynote series is essential for leaders who must manage capital, govern risk, and ensure fiduciary responsibility in an era where historical data no longer predicts future outcomes:

• Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability

• The Future of Risk Management: Build Resilience for AI & Turbulence

• Futures of Finance and Investment: Systemic Paradigm Shifts

• Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World

• Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty

• The Future of Insurability: Insuring the Uninsurable



GLOBAL AUTHORITY ON FINANCIAL FORESIGHT: Spitz’s extensive speaking portfolio underscores his influence across global sectors. A sought-after voice on global finance, enterprise risk, financial technology, investments, and geopolitics, he bridges the gap between high-level foresight and concrete financial strategy.

As demand surges for insights into the future of risk, Spitz brings bold, informed perspectives to influential stages across the globe, having headlined for leading organizations and platforms including: AXA, BMO, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, Euronext, Europlace, KPMG, IBM, NASDAQ, Merrill Corp, Reuters, Risk Academy, Risk.Net, Silicon Valley Bank, Tech M&A Forum, Temasek, Thomson Corp, TMT Finance, World Economic Forum.

As we move into 2026, Spitz is challenging the financial world to move beyond static risk models and embrace the tools required to navigate the uninsurable and the unpredictable.



“THE FUTURES OF…” SERIES

In this popular series, Roger Spitz brings deep foresight and venture capital experience to landmark talks on the world’s most critical frontiers, with THE FUTURES OF...

• The futures of...TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

• The futures of…DIGITAL DISRUPTION: HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

• The futures of…GEOPOLITICS, GOVERNANCE & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

• The futures of...PROFESSIONS, WORK & EDUCATION: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

• The futures of…PREDICTABILITY & SYSTEMIC CHANGE: Build resilience, agility, and foresight in an era of cascading shocks - from climate to cyber.

• The futures of...LIFE, HUMANITY & WELLBEING: Explore the frontiers of healthcare, aging, and the future of the human condition.

Each talk in Spitz’s “Futures of” series is designed to inspire leaders, investors, and changemakers preparing for rapid change.



BEYOND KEYNOTES: THE “CALL TO IMPACT” GLOBAL BOOK & SPEAKING TOUR

Bring “Disrupt With Impact” to life at your event. The “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour offers a dynamic, highly engaging alternative to Roger Spitz’s flagship keynotes. This immersive format blends interactive presentation, live audience Q&A, hands-on workshops, and exclusive book signings, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Ideal for executive gatherings, industry summits, universities, and global thought leadership events, the “Call to Impact” tour delivers a personal, participatory, and high-value experience. Spitz draws directly from his cutting-edge foresight research and proprietary frameworks from the Disruptive Futures Institute, tailoring every session to your audience’s specific challenges.

Why choose the “Call To Impact” Keynote Experience?

• Interactive Learning: Active engagement through Q&A and workshops.

• Tangible Takeaways: Attendees leave with a physical copy of Spitz’s definitive guide to navigating the future.

• Customization: Enhance your event with bulk organizational discounts and bespoke editions - featuring branded covers, personalized messages, or custom forewords aligned with your organization’s mission.



THE DEFINITIVE GUIDE FOR 2026

Celebrating a year of transformative influence, Disrupt With Impact has cemented its status as the essential roadmap for navigating unpredictable futures. It has secured multiple industry awards and achieved #1 Amazon bestseller status across six countries in key business categories.

While the publication marked a first anniversary milestone, its content is proving even more critical for the year ahead. As organizations face systemic disruption, Roger Spitz - recognized as the world’s #1 futurist keynote speaker on disruption, strategic foresight, and AI - defines this era not merely by change, but by Metaruptions.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS: ROGER SPITZ’S GLOBAL KEYNOTES IMPACT

Roger Spitz has reached millions worldwide through keynote addresses, global media, and executive advisory work. Spitz’s insights are shaped by frontline experience in Wall Street boardrooms, Silicon Valley dealmaking, and applied futures research - bringing practical depth to decision-making under uncertainty.

Ranked #1 Global Futurist Speaker for 2026: Since founding the Disruptive Futures Institute in 2020, Roger Spitz has emerged as the #1 overall keynote futurist speaker on systemic disruption, strategic foresight and technology-driven change. Spitz is consistently ranked by leading agencies, media, and international platforms as the defining authority on disruption, artificial intelligence, and leadership in unpredictable environments.

GLOBAL AUTHORITY & RECOGNITION

• Described by CNN as one of the world’s leading futurists on disruption.

• Recognized as top-ranked global futurist and technology keynote speaker by leading bureaus including London Speaker Bureau, APB Speakers, AAE Speakers, Champions Speakers, PepTalk, Talklab Palestras, The Speakers Agency, The Cyber Security Speakers Agency, and Celebrity Talent International.

• “Roger Spitz is the leading authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and the future of decision-making.” - London Speaker Bureau

• Named one of the world’s most influential Futurism & Trends speakers by European Business Magazine.

• Top Voice Award recipient and ranked Top 10 in Management Leadership by Thinkers360.

• A venture capital partner at Berkeley SkyDeck and Vektor Partners investing in deep tech, he is a member of the World Economic Forum’s AI Global Alliance and writes an AI column for MIT Technology Review.

• A leading voice on the future of artificial intelligence, Spitz coined the term “Techistentialism” to address human agency in the age of intelligent machines.

INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL & INNOVATION

• Creator of Techistentialism, the pioneering philosophy for leading in the AI era.

• Developer of the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agile), globally adopted and featured by MIT Technology Review, the World Economic Forum, and the Global Peter Drucker Forum.

• Author of 5 Bestselling Books, including the multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact.

• Founder of the award-winning Disruptive Futures Institute and the Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence (San Francisco).

TRACK RECORD & TRUST

• Delivered 500+ Keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across 6 continents and 40+ countries.

• Trusted Advisor to CEOs, boards, investors, and the World Economic Forum.

• Former Global Head of Technology M&A (San Francisco • London • Paris), advising on $25B+ in transactions - giving him a unique practitioner’s edge in high-stakes decision-making.



TESTIMONIALS

“The impact was enormous. Roger’s charismatic keynote inspired a fundamental shift in our thinking.” - AmCham-Brasil, Head of Innovation & Transformation

“Roger Spitz, one of the world’s top futurists. He delivers fantastic, insightful, and compelling keynotes.” - 2B Ahead Think Tank, Head of Trends & Foresight

“A thought-provoking, high-impact, compelling way to close the event and challenge the audience’s preconceptions.” - Risk.Net, Infopro Digital & Markets, Head of Events

“...nothing short of outstanding.” - World Economic Forum, Global Program Lead

“Roger Spitz delivered a brilliant talk. Drawing from his fascinating book, he gave us key strategies for navigating the disruptions and opportunities…” - Edison Electric Institute, SVP

“Masterfully equips decision-makers for the steep slopes, crevasses and hazards of the world’s fast-changing environments.” - Oberalp Executive Board, Dynafit CEO & Extreme Ski Mountaineer

“Always the most original keynotes: inspiring, provocative, and very entertaining… Participants walk away with actionable antifragile strategies.” - StartSe, Chief Operating Officer

“Undoubtedly the most innovative and thought-provoking speeches I have ever heard.” - Maple Bear Global Schools CEO & Grupo SEB MD

“Roger brought groundbreaking insights on how leaders can navigate our unpredictable world by embracing disruption, rather than fearing it.” - Volcano Innovation Summit, Chief Operating Officer & Head of Speakers

“Roger provides crucial insights that are a perfect guide for today’s leaders and boardrooms.” - Institute of Directors India, CEO

“A roadmap to visionary leadership.” - IBM Center for The Business of Government, Leadership Fellow

“Roger is always incredibly enlightening, contributing deep insights on the future of boards and anticipatory governance.” - Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (IBGC), CEO

“We just received Roger Spitz, a world-leading authority in foresight… It is great to count on Roger to help us build our foresight capabilities.” - AXA, Head of Foresight

“Roger’s deep insights are very impactful, combining unique perspectives with deep knowledge of AI.” - Indian Society of Artificial Intelligence and Law, Chair

Be part of the conversation. To discuss booking a keynote for your team or clients:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

###



ROGER SPITZ | KEYNOTE SPEAKER SHOWREEL (Official 5 mins)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.