With Record Global Awards and Worldwide Acclaim, Roger Spitz’s Frameworks for Unpredictability Define How Leaders Will Survive and Succeed in 2026 and Beyond

The world caught up to the warning. Beyond simple volatility, 2026 is about Metaruptions. Disrupt With Impact provides the agency and frameworks to navigate and shape these deep systemic shifts.” — Roger Spitz

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2026 approaches, Roger Spitz’s award-winning book continues its global momentum, offering leaders the tools to navigate deep uncertainty in a world where disruption is no longer the exception - but the norm.

The Disruptive Futures Institute today marks a milestone in the trajectory of the year’s most acclaimed business strategy framework for unpredictability. As the global landscape pivots toward 2026, Roger Spitz’s award-winning book, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Kogan Page), has reached record levels of international visibility, cementing its status as the definitive operating manual for an era defined by deep uncertainty.

While Roger Spitz’s publication recently marked its one-year anniversary, its themes - sense-making, decision-making under deep uncertainty, and systemic resilience - have proven more relevant than ever. Following a record-breaking year of international honors, global tours, and worldwide book signings, the Disruptive Futures Institute marks a significant acceleration in the pervasive, viral adoption of Spitz’s work. His frameworks, including the seminal AAA (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), have become the essential, go-to blueprint for boards, executive teams, and policymakers worldwide as they navigate the growing complexities of 2026 and beyond.

THE RISE OF “METARUPTIONS”: THE 2026 WORD OF THE YEAR

The Disruptive Futures Institute has officially selected “Metaruptions” as its 2026 Word of the Year. Coined by Roger Spitz and central to the thesis of Disrupt With Impact, the term captures the systemic, multidimensional shifts where volatility is no longer a temporary state but an enduring feature of the global environment.

The naming of “Metaruptions” as the 2026 Word of the Year is the culmination of years of anticipatory research. It is a testament to the depth of Roger Spitz’s strategic foresight that the concept was developed and refined long before the world reached its current state of systemic disruption. While traditional strategy was still focused on linear change, Spitz was already mapping the transdisciplinary, systemic shifts that have now become our evident reality.

“The world has caught up to the warning. Beyond simple volatility, 2026 is about Metaruptions,” says Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “Disrupt With Impact provides the agency and the frameworks to navigate and shape these deep, interconnected, transdisciplinary system shifts arising from technological, ecological, geopolitical, economic, and societal convergence.”

A metaruption represents a meta-layer of change where disruptions begin to disrupt the frameworks we use to understand change itself. Unlike typical trends, metaruptions generate widespread, self-perpetuating effects that rewrite industry rules. Since its introduction by the Disruptive Futures Institute and Roger Spitz, “Metaruptions” has evolved from an internal foresight framework to a globally recognized concept. Its adoption now spans policy research, national preparedness, professional futurist communities, innovation and financial hubs, and literary critique. Early uptake by policymakers, governance bodies, resilience organizations, and reviewers demonstrates that the term has moved from an internal framework to shaping the global discourse on systemic disruption.

Prominent organizations and expert bodies - including the Association of Professional Futurists (APF), National Preparedness Commission (UK), Dubai Future Forum, CFA Institute, World Economic Forum, Risk.Net, MIT Technology Review Brasil, and the Institute of Directors (India) - have referenced the term to analyze multidimensional disruptions in geopolitics, economics, national security, and risk management. Such diverse, independent acknowledgment signals a clear diffusion of the concept beyond its origin.

This growing external usage, further highlighted by features in major media outlets such as Bloomberg, CNN, and iHeart Media, validates Metaruptions as a critical framework for understanding complexity and self-perpetuating systemic shocks. Reflecting its growing cross-disciplinary influence, the term was independently named 2026 Word of the Year by both the Disruptive Futures Institute and the Reinvention Academy.

A RECORD YEAR OF GLOBAL ACCLAIM AND AWARDS

The journey of Disrupt With Impact over the past twelve months has been phenomenal, characterized by a series of high-profile accolades from the publishing industry, academic circles, and business leaders. The book has secured multiple industry honors, including:

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics. Selected by a jury of leading librarians and booksellers.

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place, Business & Enterprise

• WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Management & Leadership

Beyond critical acclaim, the book has achieved significant commercial success, reaching #1 Amazon Bestseller status across six countries, including the USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany in select categories. It topped categories ranging from Artificial Intelligence and Systems & Planning to Entrepreneurship and the History of Philosophy & Science.

The global resonance of the book was further amplified by extensive international tours. In addition to headlining keynotes across most continents, Spitz has also held book signings at iconic bookstores and institutions worldwide, including:

• London: Waterstones, Foyles, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

• United States: Barnes & Noble (Los Angeles), Books Inc. (Mountain View), and Politics and Prose (Washington D.C.).

• Global Platforms: The Hofburg Palace for the Global Peter Drucker Forum, MIT Technology Review’s EmTech, and the Institute of Directors India.



NAVIGATING THE UNPREDICTABLE: THE 2026 GLOBAL SPEAKING AGENDA

Building on the momentum of his blockbuster international tours, Roger Spitz launches his 2026 global speaking agenda. This new phase focuses on translating the “deep uncertainty” frameworks of the book into actionable strategic foresight for a multipolar world.

As governments and executive teams confront accelerating volatility, Spitz’s work has become a primary reference point for leaders seeking clarity when traditional models no longer apply. The 2026 tour themes address the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, systemic disruptions (metaruptions), geopolitics, and the “Techistential” challenges facing humanity.

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes. For 2026, he unveils:

• The Visionary Trilogy: Spitz’s flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• “Futures Of…” Series: From algorithmic intelligence and synthetic biology to the new space economy, Spitz explores the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity.

• Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance: A timely keynote series decoding the future of risk, investments, and insurance for global financial stages and boardrooms.

• “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour: Based on Spitz’s bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, audience Q&A, workshops, and exclusive book signings.



THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: FLAGSHIP KEYNOTES FOR 2026

Roger Spitz’s 2026 speaking tour is anchored by The Visionary Trilogy, a collection of three standalone keynotes designed to operationalize the book’s seminal AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility):

01. THE MINDSET SHIFT - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World: Moving from backward-looking analysis to a new operating system for uncertainty.

02. THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI: Examining how human judgment retains its edge as algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive roles.

03. THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT – Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures: Building foundations that grow stronger with shocks and using agility to bridge today’s choices with tomorrow’s possibilities.

SPECIAL EDITION KEYNOTES: THE FUTURE OF PREDICTABILITY, RISK & FINANCE

Designed for the world’s financial capitals, this keynote series addresses the collapse of predictability in risk management. Spitz delivers perspectives from the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, and banks, covering:

• Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability.

• Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty

• The Future of Insurability: Insuring the Uninsurable.

• Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty and Anticipatory Governance.

“THE FUTURES OF…” SERIES

In this popular keynote series, Roger Spitz brings deep foresight and venture capital experience to landmark talks on the world’s most critical frontiers, with THE FUTURES OF...

• The futures of…GEOPOLITICS, GOVERNANCE & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

• The futures of...PROFESSIONS, WORK & EDUCATION: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

• The futures of...TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

• The futures of…DIGITAL DISRUPTION: HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

• The futures of…PREDICTABILITY & SYSTEMIC CHANGE: Build resilience, agility, and foresight in an era of cascading shocks - from climate to cyber.

• The futures of...LIFE, HUMANITY & WELLBEING: Explore the frontiers of healthcare, aging, and the future of the human condition.

BREAKTHROUGH CONTRIBUTIONS: FROM FRAMEWORKS TO OPERATIONAL COMPASS

The sustained relevance of Disrupt With Impact as we enter 2026 is rooted in the global adoption of frameworks designed for a world that has finally caught up to the book’s warnings. While traditional business strategy remains tethered to stable, linear, and controllable environments, Roger Spitz’s methodologies are designed for the nonlinear, complex systems defining our current reality.

Following a record-breaking year of international honors and global visibility, the Disruptive Futures Institute marks an accelerated, pervasive integration of Spitz’s work into the core of global leadership. These tools, foundational to the Institute for years, have reached an inflection point of universal necessity. The focus among executive teams has shifted: leaders are no longer merely building an awareness of these frameworks; they are operationalizing them as their primary strategic compass for 2026 and beyond.

• The AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility): A cornerstone of the Disruptive Futures Institute's approach, this proprietary methodology has been featured by MIT Technology Review, the World Economic Forum, and the Global Peter Drucker Forum. Roger Spitz’s AAA Framework enables organizations to become Antifragile (growing stronger from shocks), Anticipatory (spotting signals early and integrating next-order impacts), and Agile (bridging short-term decisions with long-term vision).

• Techistentialism: A term coined by Spitz to address the philosophical and practical challenges of human agency and relevance in the age of AI.

• The UN-VICE Paradigm: An updated lens for the new operating environment of unpredictability, addressing the UNknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, and Exponential.

• The 6 i’s (Intuition, Inspiration, Imagination, Improvisation, Invention, Impossible): A framework designed to empower human agency and informed optimism in an automated and unpredictable world.

FOUNDATIONS OF THE AAA FRAMEWORK: FROM RESEARCH TO GLOBAL STANDARD

The accelerated, pervasive adoption of the AAA Framework as we enter 2026 is the result of a decade of rigorous development, prototyping, and applied real-world case studies. Originally established and formalized by Roger Spitz in his seminal paper, “The Future of Strategic Decision-Making” (Journal of Futures Studies, 2020), the framework has evolved into the defining blueprint for leadership in deep uncertainty in the age of AI.

Before reaching its current state of pervasive integration into global boardrooms, the AAA Framework was institutionalized through a series of landmark publications:

• The Academic Milestone: Further developed in the book Leadership for the Future: Lessons from the Past, Current Approaches, and Future Insights (Cambridge Scholars Publishing, 2021), where Roger Spitz co-authored with Rauli Nykänen the foundational existential framework for decision-making (An Existential Framework for the Future of Decision-Making in Leadership).

• The Institutional Expansion: Featured extensively in The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption (Volume II on Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty) and most recently in the multi-award-winning Disrupt With Impact.

• The Governance Blueprint: In early 2025, World Scientific Publishing (Singapore) released “Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future,” featuring a dedicated chapter by Spitz on the AAA Framework as the primary methodology for anticipatory leadership and sustainable futures.

The AAA Framework offers the tools and mindset to build Antifragile foundations, develop the capabilities to be Anticipatory, and use emergent, strategic, and cognitive Agility to bridge short-term decision-making with longer-term vision.

Today, these proprietary methodologies sit at the core of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s executive learning programs and have been adopted by organizations worldwide. These unique frameworks have redefined the foresight field, forming the basis of numerous case studies and featuring in leading global platforms, including the Journal of Futures Studies, MIT Technology Review, the Global Peter Drucker Forum, Fast Company, and the World Economic Forum.



GLOBAL AUTHORITY AND RECOGNITION: THE #1 VOICE FOR 2026

Ranked as the #1 Global Futurist Speaker for 2026 on disruption and strategic foresight, Roger Spitz’s insights are shaped by a unique combination of frontline experience and institutional trust. This top-tier ranking reflects a career forged at the sharpest edge of global decision-making; having previously served as the Global Head of Technology M&A for a major investment bank - advising on over $25 billion in transactions - Spitz brings a rare practitioner’s edge to high-stakes environments where uncertainty is the only constant. Spitz has delivered 500+ Keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across 6 continents and 40+ countries.

His influence as a defining global voice is validated across media, academia, and industry leadership:

• Media & Industry Acclaim: Described by CNN as one of the world’s leading futurists on disruption, Spitz has been named one of the most influential Futurism & Trends speakers by European Business Magazine. He is a Thinkers360 Top Voice Award recipient, consistently ranked in the Top 10 for Management Leadership.

• Institutional Trust: As a member of the World Economic Forum’s AI Global Alliance and an advisor to its Global Foresight Network, Spitz sits at the center of the world’s most critical conversations. He invests in the deep tech and sustainability frontiers that will define 2026 as Venture Capital Partner at Berkeley SkyDeck and Vektor Partners.

• Global Bureau Recognition: Spitz is recognized as a top-ranked global futurist and technology keynote speaker by many of the world’s leading bureaus, including the London Speaker Bureau, APB Speakers, AAE Speakers, and Champions Speakers. As the London Speaker Bureau notes: “Roger Spitz is the leading authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and the future of decision-making.”

• Thought Leadership: Beyond the stage, Spitz is an AI columnist for MIT Technology Review in Brazil and the author of five bestselling books. He is the architect of “Techistentialism,” a groundbreaking philosophy he coined to address human agency and relevance in the age of intelligent machines.

By blending rigorous financial analysis with transdisciplinary foresight, Spitz has moved beyond yesterday's strategy to provide the essential futures intelligence and foresight frameworks - including the AAA Framework - that have made him the go-to authority for boards and leaders navigating the “Metaruptions” of the coming decade.



THE “CALL TO IMPACT” GLOBAL BOOK & SPEAKING TOUR

Organizations looking to bring these frameworks to their teams can book Spitz’s “Call to Impact” Global Tour. This immersive format blends interactive presentations, live Q&A, and hands-on workshops. It offers a participatory experience where attendees leave not just with insights, but with a physical copy of Disrupt With Impact, Spitz’s definitive guide to navigating 2026.

For booking inquiries or to discuss a keynote for your organization:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

