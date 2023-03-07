Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,292 in the last 365 days.

INVESTIGATION INTO GIBSON COUNTY WEEKEND FIRE RESULTS IN ARREST

GIBSON COUNTY – An investigation by TBI special agents and fire investigators and Gibson County first responders into a residential fire over the weekend has resulted in the arrest of a Bells man.

Around 10 p.m. March 4th, first responders with the Gibson County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department responded to a fire at a residence under construction on State Route 188 in Trenton. After the fire was extinguished, TBI agents and an accelerant detection canine responded to investigate. Investigators developed information that the fire had been intentionally set, and that Chad Kee was the individual responsible for the blaze.

On Monday, agents and deputies located and arrested Chad Bridger Kee (DOB 04/30/1972). He is charged with one count of Arson and one count of Aggravated Burglary. He was booked into the Gibson County Correctional Complex on a $300,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

INVESTIGATION INTO GIBSON COUNTY WEEKEND FIRE RESULTS IN ARREST

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more