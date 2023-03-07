INVESTIGATION INTO GIBSON COUNTY WEEKEND FIRE RESULTS IN ARREST

GIBSON COUNTY – An investigation by TBI special agents and fire investigators and Gibson County first responders into a residential fire over the weekend has resulted in the arrest of a Bells man.

Around 10 p.m. March 4th, first responders with the Gibson County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department responded to a fire at a residence under construction on State Route 188 in Trenton. After the fire was extinguished, TBI agents and an accelerant detection canine responded to investigate. Investigators developed information that the fire had been intentionally set, and that Chad Kee was the individual responsible for the blaze.

On Monday, agents and deputies located and arrested Chad Bridger Kee (DOB 04/30/1972). He is charged with one count of Arson and one count of Aggravated Burglary. He was booked into the Gibson County Correctional Complex on a $300,000 bond.