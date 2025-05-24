Roan Mountain Man Arrested in Child Exploitation Investigation

WEAKLEY COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Roan Mountain man.

In February, TBI agents joined Weakley County detectives in investigating a report of a 9-year-old sending child sex abuse material to an adult male via Snapchat. During the course of the investigation, Hunter Chase Ellison (DOB: 5/29/02) was identified as the Snapchat account user.

Last week, agents obtained warrants for Ellison, charging him with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. At the time of the incident, Ellison was employed as a corrections officer at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City. Today, with assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Ellison was arrested at his place of employment. He is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

The TBI has information about online dangers, sextortion, and common-sense tips for the public on its website, www.tn.gov/tbi. Parents and caregivers looking for resources aimed at helping children develop online safety skills should visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website at www.netsmartz.org.