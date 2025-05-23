Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,163 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Johnson County

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in charges being placed in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Johnson County last month.

On April 22nd, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents began investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred along Highway 421 just outside Mountain City. During the incident, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle that was the subject of a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) out of Watauga County, NC. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Joey Allen Ponce (DOB: 4/6/91), was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Johnson County deputies initiated a traffic stop, but Ponce refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.  He exited the vehicle in the 5000 block of Highway 421 and fired shots at deputies. Ponce then ran through a gravel lot and again fired shots, striking and injuring a deputy. Deputies returned fire, injuring Ponce. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

TBI agents obtained warrants for Ponce, charging him with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Evading Arrest, one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and one count of Possession of Stolen Property. Today, upon being released from the hospital, Ponce was served and subsequently transported to the Carter County Jail, where he was booked on a $750,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North Carolina Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Johnson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more