Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

*HB 76 /aa JUDICIAL EDUCATION SVCS FUND & ADMIN

(HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

SB 66/a GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES (WOODS)

HB 175/a CRIME REDUCTION ACT CHANGES & FUND

(ROMERO/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

HB 298/a PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPS. (CASTELLANO)

SB 8/a GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/WOODS)

SB 194/a NM WORK & SAVE ACT & RETIREMENT CHANGES

(TALLMAN/LUJAN)

SB 272 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

CS/SB 316 JUVENILE CORRECTIONS GRANT FUNDING (LOPEZ)

SB 423 NMFA OPERATING CAPITAL (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 205 COUNTY HOSPITAL GROSS RECEIPTS TAX (GONZALES)

SB 382 BIOSCIENCE FUND REVERSION & INVESTMENT (MUÑOZ/HICKEY)

1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair

HOUSE BILL 2 (HB 2) DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 159 LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM (WIRTH)

SB 203/a DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES DATA (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 346 KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 374 COURT EMERGENCY PROPERTY RESERVE FUND (GRIGGS)

SB 385 EDUCATIONAL BROADCAST TELEVISION (INGLE/CERVANTES)

CS/ SB 453 PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY PURCHASING (HICKEY)

SB 467 SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING (LOPEZ/PADILLA)

SB 493/a BRACKISH WATER REUSE (MUÑOZ)

SB 521 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (MUÑOZ/STEWART)

HOUSE BILL 2 (HB 2) DISCUSSION

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 520 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (STEWART)

HB 197 INCREASE FREE FISHING DAYS (GALLEGOS/LARA)

CS/HB 268 ARROYO HONDO ARRIBA LAND GRANT (GARCÍA/GONZALES)

HB 365/a GEOTHERMAL CENTER & FUND (ROYBAL CABALLERO/FERRARY)

HB 184/aa STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES (McQUEEN/DIAMOND)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

HB 198 CAREER TECH FUNDS FOR INDIAN ED SCHOOLS (LENTE/HERRERA)

HB 216/a LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY (ROMERO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HB 342/a EDUCATION SAVINGS PLAN USES (LANE/WIRTH)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – WILL NOT BE MEETING



Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, March 18, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321

PAUL EMIR BLANCHARD appointment

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (STEWART)

PAULA TACKETT appointment

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)

AMMU RAMAKRISHNA DEVASTHALI, PH.D. reappointment

New Mexico State University Board of Regents (CERVANTES)GARRETT DANIEL MOSELEY appointment

New Mexico State University Board of Regents (SOULES)

DEBORAH KIM ROMERO appointment

New Mexico State University Board of Regents (WIRTH)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Friday, March 10, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321

SRINIVAS MUKKAMALA, PH.D. appointment

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents (CAMPOS)

ADRIAN JOSEPH SALUSTRI appointment

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents (HEMPHILL)

MICHAEL ALLEN MARTIN reappointment

Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents (JARAMILLO)

CASANDRA DIGNA BATISTA-DAUZ appointment

Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents (JARAMILLO)

KURT A. SOMMER appointment

State Investment Council (BACA)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – After Floor Session – Room 321

SB 345 KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND INVESTMENT (CAMPOS)

SB 51 COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS

(STEFANICS/THOMSON)

SB 130 NO SMOKING IN RACINOS (LOPEZ/HICKEY)

SB 155/a USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 164/a FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN/SARIÑANA)

SB 232/a HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT

(PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)

CS/SB 266 RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION (STEFANICS/ROMERO)

SB 281 INDEPENDENT CONSTRUCTION INSPECTORS (PIRTLE)

CS/HB 27/a BREAST EXAM HEALTH COVERAGE (CHANDLER/STEFANICS)

HB 78/a AVIATION FUND GRT DISTRIBUTION SUNSET (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

HB 90 CONTROLLABLE ELECTRONIC RECORDS (NIBERT/CERVANTES)

FL/HB 131 PROSTHETIC & CUSTOM ORTHOTIC DEVICE COVERAGE

(THOMSON/CATES)

CS/HB 160 BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE (CHANDLER/PADILLA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary

– Room 323 (505) 986-4265