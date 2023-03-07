Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023
Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
*HB 76 /aa JUDICIAL EDUCATION SVCS FUND & ADMIN
(HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
SB 66/a GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES (WOODS)
HB 175/a CRIME REDUCTION ACT CHANGES & FUND
(ROMERO/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
HB 298/a PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPS. (CASTELLANO)
SB 8/a GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT
(ORTIZ Y PINO/WOODS)
SB 194/a NM WORK & SAVE ACT & RETIREMENT CHANGES
(TALLMAN/LUJAN)
SB 272 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM (CAMPOS)
CS/SB 316 JUVENILE CORRECTIONS GRANT FUNDING (LOPEZ)
SB 423 NMFA OPERATING CAPITAL (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 205 COUNTY HOSPITAL GROSS RECEIPTS TAX (GONZALES)
SB 382 BIOSCIENCE FUND REVERSION & INVESTMENT (MUÑOZ/HICKEY)
1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair
HOUSE BILL 2 (HB 2) DISCUSSION
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
SB 159 LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM (WIRTH)
SB 203/a DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES DATA (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 346 KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND (CAMPOS)
SB 374 COURT EMERGENCY PROPERTY RESERVE FUND (GRIGGS)
SB 385 EDUCATIONAL BROADCAST TELEVISION (INGLE/CERVANTES)
CS/ SB 453 PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY PURCHASING (HICKEY)
SB 467 SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING (LOPEZ/PADILLA)
SB 493/a BRACKISH WATER REUSE (MUÑOZ)
SB 521 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (MUÑOZ/STEWART)
HOUSE BILL 2 (HB 2) DISCUSSION
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.
Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 520 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (STEWART)
HB 197 INCREASE FREE FISHING DAYS (GALLEGOS/LARA)
CS/HB 268 ARROYO HONDO ARRIBA LAND GRANT (GARCÍA/GONZALES)
HB 365/a GEOTHERMAL CENTER & FUND (ROYBAL CABALLERO/FERRARY)
HB 184/aa STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES (McQUEEN/DIAMOND)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871
EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
HB 198 CAREER TECH FUNDS FOR INDIAN ED SCHOOLS (LENTE/HERRERA)
HB 216/a LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY (ROMERO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HB 342/a EDUCATION SAVINGS PLAN USES (LANE/WIRTH)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar
or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832
INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – WILL NOT BE MEETING
Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837
RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Wednesday, March 18, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321
PAUL EMIR BLANCHARD appointment
University of New Mexico Board of Regents (STEWART)
PAULA TACKETT appointment
University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)
AMMU RAMAKRISHNA DEVASTHALI, PH.D. reappointment
New Mexico State University Board of Regents (CERVANTES)GARRETT DANIEL MOSELEY appointment
New Mexico State University Board of Regents (SOULES)
DEBORAH KIM ROMERO appointment
New Mexico State University Board of Regents (WIRTH)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.
Friday, March 10, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321
SRINIVAS MUKKAMALA, PH.D. appointment
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents (CAMPOS)
ADRIAN JOSEPH SALUSTRI appointment
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents (HEMPHILL)
MICHAEL ALLEN MARTIN reappointment
Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents (JARAMILLO)
CASANDRA DIGNA BATISTA-DAUZ appointment
Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents (JARAMILLO)
KURT A. SOMMER appointment
State Investment Council (BACA)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.
Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – After Floor Session – Room 321
SB 345 KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND INVESTMENT (CAMPOS)
SB 51 COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS
(STEFANICS/THOMSON)
SB 130 NO SMOKING IN RACINOS (LOPEZ/HICKEY)
SB 155/a USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
SB 164/a FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN/SARIÑANA)
SB 232/a HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT
(PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)
CS/SB 266 RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION (STEFANICS/ROMERO)
SB 281 INDEPENDENT CONSTRUCTION INSPECTORS (PIRTLE)
CS/HB 27/a BREAST EXAM HEALTH COVERAGE (CHANDLER/STEFANICS)
HB 78/a AVIATION FUND GRT DISTRIBUTION SUNSET (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
HB 90 CONTROLLABLE ELECTRONIC RECORDS (NIBERT/CERVANTES)
FL/HB 131 PROSTHETIC & CUSTOM ORTHOTIC DEVICE COVERAGE
(THOMSON/CATES)
CS/HB 160 BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE (CHANDLER/PADILLA)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov
Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary
– Room 323 (505) 986-4265