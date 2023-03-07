Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
*HB 76 /aa     JUDICIAL EDUCATION SVCS FUND & ADMIN
     (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
SB 66/a     GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES     (WOODS)
HB 175/a     CRIME REDUCTION ACT CHANGES & FUND
     (ROMERO/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
HB 298/a     PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPS.     (CASTELLANO)
SB 8/a     GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT
     (ORTIZ Y PINO/WOODS)
SB 194/a     NM WORK & SAVE ACT & RETIREMENT CHANGES
     (TALLMAN/LUJAN)
SB 272     ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM     (CAMPOS)
CS/SB 316     JUVENILE CORRECTIONS GRANT FUNDING     (LOPEZ)
SB 423     NMFA OPERATING CAPITAL     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 205     COUNTY HOSPITAL GROSS RECEIPTS TAX     (GONZALES)
SB 382     BIOSCIENCE FUND REVERSION & INVESTMENT     (MUÑOZ/HICKEY)

1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair
HOUSE BILL 2 (HB 2) DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
SB 159     LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM     (WIRTH)
SB 203/a     DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES DATA     (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 346     KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND     (CAMPOS)
SB 374     COURT EMERGENCY PROPERTY RESERVE FUND     (GRIGGS)
SB 385     EDUCATIONAL BROADCAST TELEVISION     (INGLE/CERVANTES)
CS/ SB 453     PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY PURCHASING     (HICKEY)
SB 467     SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING (LOPEZ/PADILLA)
SB 493/a    BRACKISH WATER REUSE     (MUÑOZ)
SB 521     PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE     (MUÑOZ/STEWART)

HOUSE BILL 2 (HB 2) DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 520     PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE     (STEWART)
HB 197     INCREASE FREE FISHING DAYS     (GALLEGOS/LARA)
CS/HB 268     ARROYO HONDO ARRIBA LAND GRANT     (GARCÍA/GONZALES)
HB 365/a     GEOTHERMAL CENTER & FUND     (ROYBAL CABALLERO/FERRARY)
HB 184/aa     STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES     (McQUEEN/DIAMOND)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
HB 198     CAREER TECH FUNDS FOR INDIAN ED SCHOOLS     (LENTE/HERRERA)
HB 216/a     LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY     (ROMERO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HB 342/a     EDUCATION SAVINGS PLAN USES     (LANE/WIRTH)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar
     or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – WILL NOT BE MEETING

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, March 18, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321
PAUL EMIR BLANCHARD     appointment
     University of New Mexico Board of Regents     (STEWART)

PAULA TACKETT     appointment
     University of New Mexico Board of Regents     (WIRTH)

AMMU RAMAKRISHNA DEVASTHALI, PH.D.     reappointment
     New Mexico State University Board of Regents     (CERVANTES)GARRETT DANIEL MOSELEY     appointment
     New Mexico State University Board of Regents     (SOULES)

DEBORAH KIM ROMERO     appointment
     New Mexico State University Board of Regents     (WIRTH)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Friday, March 10, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321
SRINIVAS MUKKAMALA, PH.D.     appointment
     New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents     (CAMPOS)

ADRIAN JOSEPH SALUSTRI     appointment
     New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents     (HEMPHILL)

MICHAEL ALLEN MARTIN    reappointment
     Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents     (JARAMILLO)

CASANDRA DIGNA BATISTA-DAUZ     appointment
     Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents     (JARAMILLO)

KURT A. SOMMER     appointment
     State Investment Council     (BACA)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – After Floor Session – Room 321

SB 345     KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND INVESTMENT     (CAMPOS)
SB 51     COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS
     (STEFANICS/THOMSON)
SB 130     NO SMOKING IN RACINOS     (LOPEZ/HICKEY)
SB 155/a     USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND     (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
SB 164/a     FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES     (TALLMAN/SARIÑANA)
SB 232/a     HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT
     (PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)
CS/SB 266     RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION     (STEFANICS/ROMERO)
SB 281     INDEPENDENT CONSTRUCTION INSPECTORS     (PIRTLE)
CS/HB 27/a     BREAST EXAM HEALTH COVERAGE     (CHANDLER/STEFANICS)
HB 78/a     AVIATION FUND GRT DISTRIBUTION SUNSET     (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
HB 90     CONTROLLABLE ELECTRONIC RECORDS     (NIBERT/CERVANTES)
FL/HB 131     PROSTHETIC & CUSTOM ORTHOTIC DEVICE COVERAGE
     (THOMSON/CATES)
CS/HB 160     BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE     (CHANDLER/PADILLA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary
     – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

