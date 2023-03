Senate Floor Calendar: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE CALENDAR

12TH LEGISLATIVE DAY

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.



A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 314/ec WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS

(CERVANTES)

(2) SENATE BILL 396/a MOTORCYCLE REGISTRATION FEE & FUND/

SFC AMENDED (SHENDO)

(3) SENATE BILL 327 APPROVAL OF ECON DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

(PADILLA)

(4) SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 117/a PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT/

SJC AMENDED (SOULES)

(5) SENATE BILL 198/aa ANONYMITY OF LOTTERY WINNERS/SHPAC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WOODS)

(6) SENATE BILL 216/a BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS/SHPAC AMENDED

(O’NEILL/CHASEY)

(7) SENATE BILL 389 TOURISM DEPT. SPORTS AUTHORITY DIVISION

(MAESTAS)

(8) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 368

LAW ENFORCEMENT BODY CAM EXCEPTIONS (POPE)

(9) SENATE BILL 468/a DOLORES HUERTA DAY/SIRC AMENDED

(LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

(10) SENATE BILL 286 DISCRIMINATORY RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS

(IVEY-SOTO/ORTIZ y PINO)

(11) SENATE BILL 260/a DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY REFERENCES/

SHPAC AMENDED (LOPEZ/SHARER)

(12) SENATE BILL 240 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS

(O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)

(13) SENATE BILL 181 OPIOID ANTAGONIST WARNING

REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

(14) SENATE BILL 398 HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSIONER EMPLOYMENT (RODRIGUEZ)

(15) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 275

MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES (GONZALES/PADILLA)

(16) SENATE BILL 143 NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE PAYOUTS

(MUÑOZ)

(17) SENATE BILL 75 SALE OF UNLEADED FUEL AT AIRPORTS

(SOULES)

(18) SENATE BILL 142 NM MINERS LICENSE PLATE (MUÑOZ)

(19) SENATE BILL 276 MAKE-A-WISH LICENSE PLATE (GALLEGOS/HEMPHILL)

(20) SENATE BILL 284 SPECIAL OLYMPICS LICENSE PLATE

(LOPEZ/SHARER)

(21) SENATE BILL 305 ROUTE 66 LICENSE PLATE (CAMPOS)

(22) SENATE BILL 439 LEG. APPROVAL FOR CERTAIN LAND PURCHASES

(SHARER/MUÑOZ)

(23) SENATE BILL 48/a CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

(24) SENATE BILL 329 NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP

(STEWART)

(25) SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 12 MAGISTRATE COURT PROPERTY

(RODRIGUEZ)

(26) SENATE MEMORIAL 58 ABQ METRO ARROYO FLOOD CONTROL

AUTHORITY DAY (PADILLA)

(27) HOUSE BILL 7/aa REPRODUCTIVE & GENDER[1]AFFIRMING HEALTH CARE/ HJC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (SERRATO/LITTLE)

(28) HOUSE ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 95

RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE (LUJAN/SARIÑANA)

(29) HOUSE BILL 274/a AMERICAN ASIAN, PAC. ISLANDER & HAWAIIAN DAY/ HRDLC AMENDED (SZCZEPANSKI/ANYANONU)

(30) HOUSE BILL 181 NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS

(SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

(31) HOUSE BILL 148 EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPT. TRIBAL AGREEMENTS (LENTE)

(32) HOUSE BILL 126/a SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS/

H/FLOOR AMENDED (ROMERO, GA/LANE)

(33) HOUSE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION 1 PUBLICATION OF

AMENDMENTS & AGENCY ANALYSIS (McQUEEN/SCOTT)

(34) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 3/a “YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL EDUCATION”/HEC AMENDED (LENTE/GURROLA)

BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 3 LAS AMIGAS DE NUEVO MEXICO,

IN RECOGNITION (PADILLA/LOPEZ)

(2) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 6 YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION (GONZALES)

(3) SENATE MEMORIAL 3 “COWBOYS FOR CANCER RESEARCH DAY”

(NEVILLE)

(4) SENATE MEMORIAL 59 ALBUQUERQUE OASIS, IN RECOGNITION

(HICKEY)

(5) SENATE MEMORIAL 61 “ST. PATRICK’S & GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT

DAY” (McKENNA/O’NEILL)

(6) SENATE MEMORIAL 62 TED TURNER & TURNER FOUNDATION,

RECOGNITION (CERVANTES)

