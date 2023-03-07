Shuwen Biotech Acquires Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Subtyping Technology

"Fudan Subtyping" to be Commercialized to Enable Personalized Therapies of TNBC and Improve Treatment Outcome

DEQING, CHINA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 3 TNBC Day, Shuwen Biotech, an integrated in vitro diagnostic company with focus on breast cancer and women’s health, announced that it has acquired from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center (FUSCC) patents covering the “Fudan Subtyping,” a breakthrough in molecular subtyping of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) that significantly improves treatment outcome of TNBC. Shuwen has also formed research collaboration with the Center to develop and commercialize the technology.

TNBC is the most challenging type of breast cancer, exhibiting greater aggressiveness and absence of targeted therapies. While TNBC is often treated as a single disease, its intrinsic heterogeneity has been recognized. Based on research with clinical, genomic, and transcriptomic analysis of primary TNBC cohorts, Professors Zhiming Shao and Yizhou Jiang and their colleagues at FUSCC developed the “Fudan Subtyping” system classifying TNBCs into four transcriptome-based subtypes with putative therapeutic targets: (1) luminal androgen receptor (LAR), (2) immunomodulatory (IM), (3) basal-like immune-suppressed (BLIS), and (4) mesenchymal-like (MES). The Fudan Subtyping was employed in two prospective clinical trials. The FUTURE trial demonstrated personalized treatment of heavily pretreated refractory metastatic TNBCs based on Fudan Subtyping led to significantly improved outcomes with an ORR of 29.0% as compared to about 10% in traditional treatment. In the FUTURE-C-PLUS trial, a first-line immunotherapy of TNBC patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic IM subtype yielded an ORR of as high as 81.3%.

“FUSCC is the world’s largest breast cancer treatment center with distinguished physicians and scientists conducting world-class breast cancer research,” commented Jay Z. Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Shuwen Biotech. “We are very happy to have secured the rights to the Fudan Subtyping technology and formed collaboration with Professor Shao’s group. Fudan Subtyping has the potential to significantly improve the TNBC treatment outcome, and we will work diligently to make it available to physicians and TNBC patients. With Fudan Subtyping along with our flagship product MammaTyper® we strive to provide physicians and patients the best molecular subtyping solutions in breast cancer.”

