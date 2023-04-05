New Political Fiction Chronicles Man’s Revelation and Transformation in Turbulent Times

THE OTHER SHOES OF LARRY MARTIN: ON BECOMING LAURIE ROBERTS by Pavane Ravel
UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pavane Ravel is an acclaimed influential writer of political literary fiction, having introduced readers to the intriguing, suspenseful family drama series, “Larry Martin.” On the heels of Book One, Revelation of Lies, she has now announced Book Two in the series: THE OTHER SHOES OF LARRY MARTIN: ON BECOMING LAURIE ROBERTS.
In Book One, Ravel tells the captivating story of a politically conservative young man, Larry, who endures a number of hardships that lead him to becoming homeless and hitting rock bottom. During his turbulent fight for survival, he arrives at the conclusion that he must undergo drastic transformation to find peace and personal success.
THE OTHER SHOES OF LARRY MARTIN is Larry’s story — of hard times, revelation, growth, and transformation. There is sadness and joy. Discipline and discovery. Trauma and recovery.
In the latest volume, Larry, in his quiet, kind, and mystical way, continues his journey to a new life, a new vision, and a new understanding. Larry has become a rising star in the world of progressive journalism. While only a few short months after being homeless, jobless, and friendless, Larry has acquired a family and friends. He’s fallen in love with a brilliant and beautiful woman who loves him in return.
Even though Larry is now the most important journalist for a major liberal website in New York City, he has taken on a second full-time position at a prestigious architectural firm in Atlanta. Yet, in spite of all his good fortune, this kind, talented, and generous young man is soon to face insidious lies, outrageous betrayal, and horrific danger, and that is only the tip of the dramatic iceberg!
The evolving series is set in today's turbulent times and addresses several pertinent themes:
• The current political climate today and the radical political divisions cutting us apart.
• Societal issues such as homelessness, toxic masculinity, far-right extremism, hatred of women, and men's attitudes toward a society that no longer favors them as dominant.
• Larry's desire (and critical need) for interpersonal relationship development, both male and female, as he aspires to become a better person.
• Larry's example of employing kindness as a far-reaching and encompassing human power.
The series has already received a five-star review from Reader’s Favorite 2023.
Says Reader’s Favorite, “Pavane Ravel makes it easy to leap into the world of Larry Martin with the highly accessible backstory and context provided in the early stages of this novel, so readers who are new or haven't read the previous work in the series in a while will have no trouble diving into Larry's psychological and physical hardships.”
“There is a sharp political and cultural focus that underlies this work, but it never overpowers the drama of what's happening. As such, the author's central messages seep into the story seamlessly and inform much of Larry's journey and our investment in him. The use of dialogue was a technical triumph in terms of how it drives the story forward with a myriad of pathos, humor, drama, and emotional intelligence.”
THE OTHER SHOES OF LARRY MARTIN is available at Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pavane Ravel has always wanted to be a full-time writer and finally has reached the point in life where that dream is a reality. She traveled extensively over the years and has seen nearly the entire United States, much of Canada, Europe, and some of South and Central America. Pavane also studied political science and journalism at universities in the United States and Europe.
Pavane is happily married and has raised successful grown children. She enjoys discussing economics after working as a commodities broker. She and her family reside in New York, and she shares her time concentrating on family, close friends, and writing. She also continues to enjoy international traveling.
For Pavane, who is passionate about politics and societal issues, this series is an important story to tell. Larry Martin is also a truly complex and fascinating character as a unique progressive hero. Pavane enjoys humor and loves to engage and connect with readers. She welcomes readers' thoughts and comments through her website pavaneravel.com.
