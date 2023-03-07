WhipFlip leverages key relationship with JD Power to accelerate growth in the US
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhipFlip, a leading consumer car-buying company that makes the process of selling any car as fast and as easy as ordering a pizza, announced today that it is strengthening its years-long relationship with JD Power. Through leveraging JD Power's industry-leading data, insights, and expert personnel, WhipFlip is poised to accelerate its rapid growth across the US in tumultuous times in the automotive industry.
WhipFlip is an emerging AI technology company that is just two years old. However, it has established deep relationships with industry-leading companies such as JD Power to navigate the hurdles of providing the best possible customer experience while maintaining razor-thin margins. As the automotive market has been a moving target for over two years with epic highs and lows in vehicle values, having a trusted ally with the team of JD Power has been instrumental in WhipFlip's growth and success in buying and selling thousands of cars.
According to Roger Clappe, CEO of WhipFlip, "From the very beginning, when we set out on our journey to fundamentally change how anyone can sell a car in a completely frictionless manner within minutes from their driveway, we knew that we needed to partner with the best in the industry to assist us in achieving our goal. The team at JD Power has been instrumental in providing us with the data, tools, and frequent industry insights that we needed to adapt and prosper."
WhipFlip would also like to acknowledge key members of JD Power for their continued support and belief in who they are and what they do. Ron Lawson, Tim Draper, Jonathan Banks, Greg Brink, and many others were always available and provided unwavering support and key insights not just from an industry perspective but also on how WhipFlip can further enhance its overall customer experience. They are true professionals, and WhipFlip feels confident that it has a solid ally right by its side as it continues its aggressive expansion into new markets in the US.
WhipFlip has a lot it would like to accomplish with JD Power in 2023 and beyond. The company believes that its continued collaboration with JD Power will help it achieve its goals and maintain its position as a leading consumer car-buying company in the US.
Krystal Covington
