Dr. Mark X. Lowney is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a "Best Doctor" by the Women’s Choice Award
The mission of StudioEros is really to take the stigma and the embarrassment away from aging, specifically what happens to men and women sexually as they get older...”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
— Dr. Mark X. Lowney
Dr. Mark X. Lowney, has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. He is AKA as the Real Dr. Feel Good and is the first and only physician in New England who is double board certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Lowney is a diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and a Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is the Founder and Medical Director of StudioEros, which is located at 484 Highland Avenue in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Dr. Lowney strives to enhance his patients’ quality of life by providing individualized care for optimal results.
Since 2003 Dr. Lowney has trained with world-famous cosmetic and cosmetic surgeons including Dr. Angelo Cuzalina, past President of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and American Board of Cosmetic Surgery; Dr. Ted Eisenberg, inventor of the Staple First Mastopexy technique; Dr. Adam Ostrzenski. Professor of the Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Gynecology; Dr. Bruce Katz, pioneer of SmartLipo liposuction, Dr. John Millard, pioneer of Vaser LipoSelection; Dr. Ralph Zipper, President and Founder of The American Board of Aesthetic Gynecology and inventor of the GynePulse Incision less Vaginal Rejuvenation technique, and Dr. Marco Pelosi, founder of The International Society of Cosmetogynecology. Dr Lowney has also trained with Dr. Charles Runels, the founder of the “O-Shot” and “Vampire Face Lift” using platelet-rich plasma, and is one of the first surgeons to combine the O-Shot with FemiLift Vaginal Rejuvenation to alleviate stress urinary incontinence and improve female sexual function.
Delia Passi, Founder of the Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
