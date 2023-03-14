Mark Kane, CEO of Sunwise Capital, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Mark Kane CEO of Sunwise Capital, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine.
Mark Kane has a unique and powerful approach in business lending based on his decades of experience. A great interview with a leader in space!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Mark Kane CEO of Sunwise Capital for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Mark Kane joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
Sunwise Capital is known for assisting business owners in obtaining loans at the best rate and terms available in the market, based on their decades of experience in investment banking and lending. Their team will assist you in unlocking hidden cash flow and working capital as finance experts. They will walk you through the application process, make sure you get approved and recommend proven financial techniques for putting the money to work in your firm. Many people say the smartest way to free up cash flow in your company right now is to leverage your hard assets or cash flow. Now is a great time to refinance and Sunwise Capital can obtain a business loan for your company with the best rates and rates available. At Sunwise Capital, their mission is to provide business owners the capital they need.
Mark Kane joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Mark Kane discusses the newest offerings of Sunwise Capital, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Mark Kane joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Mark Kane was amazing. The success of Sunwise Capital is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Mark Kane on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Sunwise Capital. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Mark Kane who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Mark Kane”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Mark Kane, CEO, Sunwise Capital, A DotCom Magazine Interview