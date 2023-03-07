Agility Federal LLC Receives US DOL HIRE VETS Gold Award, Announces Veteran Success and Tuition Reimbursement Initiative
Agility Federal's Veteran Success Initiative The Need to Succeed™ and Tuition Reimbursement Program, Learn to Earn™ commenced 30 Dec 22 to aid Veteran employees
— The United States Secretary of Labor, the Honorable Marty Walsh
Agility Federal LLC, an innovation leader in the federal marketplace across healthcare services, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and information technology service management (ITSM), has been awarded the U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE VETS Gold Medallion Award, "the only federal-level veterans’ employment award which highlights companies committed to the hiring, retaining, and professional development of American veterans."
The United States Secretary of Labor, the Honorable Marty Walsh said “We honor your investment in recruiting and employing our American military veterans…You have also proven your commitment to employ and retain and support American military veterans.”
Agility Federal’s founding members, Dr. Diana Dunnigan and Brandon Fausti, are both veterans of the United States military services and heavily value the experience and perspectives provided by current and former service members alike. “At Agility Federal, hiring veterans is much more valuable than just recognition – considering the talent and leadership that defines American Veterans, seeking their expertise is a key part of strengthening our Agile Edge™ of Operational Excellence,” said Co-Founder Brandon Fausti.
On 30 December 2022, Agility Federal announced its veteran’s success and tuition reimbursement initiatives, programs aimed at providing opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members to become innovation leaders in Healthcare, ERP, and ITSM. The Need to Succeed™, a veterans’ success initiative, is designed to provide professional coaching and benefits for the financial, lifestyle and professional endeavors of our veteran employees. The Learn to Earn™ program is a tuition reimbursement program designed for all employees but especially for veterans desiring to maximize their GI Bill and other tuition assistance program benefits. Agility Federal’s goal is to train and retain the very best US veterans by assisting them with areas outside of the normal work environment. “We know that veterans are some of the most successful and still most challenged demographics. Agility Federal seeks to improve their lives by offering a multifaceted program of benefits which can directly aid during life’s challenging moments, preventing failure and building on success,” said Co-Founder Dr. Diana Dunnigan.
Veterans directly support Agility Federal’s Agile Edge™ which provides a competitive advantage induced by iteratively integrating global best practices, cultivating a strategically synchronized set of performance enhancing multipliers to gain Operational Excellence. Contact Agility Federal to gain the Agile Edge™ of Operational Excellence today!
