Toco Warranty Soars at the Stevie Awards with Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards

Paul McGee, Executive Vice President, and Anne White, Judging Coordinator, at the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

The highest-rated provider of Vehicle Service Contracts expands their trophy case with Gold awards including Customer Service Department of the Year.

Winning a Stevie shows that our commitment to the customer experience transcends industry standards, ensuring that our customers can trust and rely on Toco when they need us,” — Paul McGee

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toco Warranty , a leading provider of Vehicle Service contracts (VSC), commonly called “extended car warranty”, won four Stevie Awards for Excellence in Customer Service at the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in Las Vegas, NV. The awards were accepted by Executive Vice President, Paul McGee.Toco’s awards included Gold statuettes for Customer Service Department of the Year and Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year. Toco won a Silver award for Achievement in Customer Experience and a Bronze award for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy. Toco's success at the Stevies is not new, having won five Gold, two Silver Awards, and five Bronze awards since 2021.The annual Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Services are the world’s top honor for sales, service, business development and training. Winners are determined by the highest average scores given by 170 global professionals. This year’s 2,300 nominations were submitted by organizations in 49 nations.Toco's Customer Service Department of the Year award is credited to the new Toco Administrative Services division that specializes in product development and claim administration. Historically a third-party marketer, Toco elected to begin writing and administering their own products in an effort to maintain influence and control on the customer experience. In 2021, Toco began administering claims, having paid out over $ 3 million in claims in their first 18 months. Toco's Coaching and Training Program of the Year Gold award was a result of the Toco Book Club, a personal and professional development system designed to help employees feel empowered and inspired."Toco is honored to be recognized as the pinnacle of Customer Experience in our space and we are excited to share our success. Our commitment to easy, affordable, and stress-free auto repair is unparalleled,” said McGee. “We believe that a great customer experience begins with a great employee experience, and everything we do at Toco must check three boxes as the optimal solution for our customers, colleagues, and company. If it checks all three, then we believe the initiative or decision creates a prosperous employee and customer experience.”About Toco WarrantyFounded in 2012 and headquartered in Southern California, Toco Warranty is the highest overall-rated provider of Vehicle Service Contracts (VSC) as reported by the Better Business Bureau and Consumer Affairs. Toco originated the month-to-month subscription version of comprehensive and simple-to-use vehicle repair. In 2020, Toco Warranty expanded its offering to include the first and only vehicle service plan offered directly to employers as an employee benefit program. Backed by an A-rated insurance carrier, the company offers vehicle service contracts nationwide, as well as mechanical breakdown insurance for California residents. Toco’s plans cover parts for a car’s engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical, cooling system, AC, fuel system, and more. Toco’s dedication to putting customers first is supported by the Ethos Council, which was designed to encourage transparency and ethical practices across the company and industry.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie’s recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com For more information, visit www.tocowarranty.com

Toco Warranty wins a Stevie® Award in the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service