SCORE CDC Invites Aspiring and Established Entrepreneurs To Free Business Workshops During Women’s History Month

Aspiring and established entrepreneurs can celebrate Women's History Month with SCORE CDC by attending free small business workshops taught by women.

By empowering small businesses with information and resources that allow them to be successful, we hope they will invest in the communities and the individuals they serve.” — Founder & Executive Director of SCORE CDC, Rebecca Matlock Hutchinson

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCORE CDC is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting five small business workshops featuring successful female entrepreneurs in the Mid-South. The workshops embrace important topics such as tax preparation, the use of social media marketing, and do-it-yourself media relations. There is even a youth entrepreneur workshop for ages 8 – 17. The workshops are FREE. Those interested can learn more and register at https://bit.ly/scorecdcevents.

SCORE stands for South City Opportunity Revitalization and Empowerment. The non-profit’s mission is to promote community ownership, pride, dignity, and economic equity in 38126 and 38106 zip codes through community and resident empowerment programming. South City begins in the heart of South Memphis and extends to parts of Downtown Memphis. Rebecca Matlock Hutchinson is the founder and executive director of SCORE CDC. She grew up in South City and created the organization after noticing the decline of small business and resources in the community.

“South City was once a thriving community with many small businesses that were greatly invested in the area and the people who live here. We still have some wonderful businesses, but there is room for more. Small businesses often serve as anchors for the community and provide jobs, mentoring, leadership, and vital funds. By empowering small businesses with information and resources that allow them to be successful, we hope they will invest in the communities and the individuals they serve,” said Rebecca. “We are excited about these workshops and have enlisted the help of some phenomenal women who are experts in their fields to lead them. Aspiring and established entrepreneurs are encouraged to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” she added.

The workshop presenters include finance expert and CEO of GIP Financials Sonja Jones and social media guru Jennifer Purnell whose business, September Nail Salon, was selected by Facebook to be featured in a national ad. Public relations professional Jae Henderson is president of Put It In Writing PR and has worked with well-known Mid-South entities such as the Southern Heritage Classic, Ewing Moving & Storage, and Champion’s Pharmacy & Herb Store. Jae will give insider tips on how to get media coverage. Choya Johnson is a business consultant and the president of Visions of Empowerment. Choya will discuss how businesses can produce and sustain revenue. Social media beauty influencer Kristen Williams will head the youth entrepreneur workshop. Kristen also founded the Jade Sol beauty company and her hair products have sold in over 40 countries. She will share how to create social media content that sells products.

The SCORE CDC Business Workshop schedule is as follows:

March 2nd

Completing Your Business Taxes with Sonja Jones CEO, GIP Financials

March 8th

Marketing Your Business On Social Media with Jennifer Purnell Owner, September Nail Salon

March 11th

Youth Entrepreneur Workshop with Kristen Williams Founder, Jade Sol and Beauty Influencer

March 23rd

Media Relations for Small Businesses with Jae Henderson President, Put It In Writing PR

March 30th

Level Up Your Business with Choya Johnson President, Visions of Empowerment

The workshops are sponsored in part with a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration distributed by BLDG Memphis. Other sponsors include the Women’s Foundation for Greater Memphis, the Hyde Foundation, and the Kresge Foundation. For more information and to register for the workshops, visit https://bit.ly/scorecdcevents. Learn more about SCORE CDC at https://scorecdc.org.