Our collaboration with Molex is a direct response to the challenge posed by fast-accelerating demand for increased throughput in hyperscale data centers – and the entire data communication market.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go!Foton Announces Strategic Collaboration With Molex At OFC 2023
— Tim Badar, Go!Foton VP, Product Line Management
Go!Foton, a leading developer and manufacturer of optical networking and fiber connectivity platforms for data centers and carriers, announced today that it has entered a forward-looking collaboration with Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator. By bringing together two leaders in optical communications, this strategic collaboration will facilitate the development and production of cutting-edge tools that will enable customers to manage the relentless pace of fiber densification.
“Our collaboration with Molex is a direct response to the challenge posed by fast-accelerating demand for increased throughput in hyperscale data centers – and the entire data communication market,” said Go!Foton’s Tim Badar, Vice President of Product Line Management. “The world is quickly approaching an era when 400G and 800G speeds for transceivers and co-packaged optics will become ubiquitous. Combining Go!Foton’s expertise in high density fiber management with Molex’s advanced capabilities in fiber termination and high-density interconnects will result in the delivery of an innovative suite of fiber optical connectivity solutions that rises to this unprecedented challenge.”
The hallmark of the new alliance will be the blending of Molex’s strategy for deploying the very small form factor (VSFF) connectors & VersaBeam interconnects with field deployment of NEMO, Go!Foton’s award-winning patch panel. Powered by Go!Foton’s signature PEACOC® spreadable adapters, the company’s widely acclaimed innovation that greatly enhances error-free accessibility to even the smallest and densest connections, NEMO is designed to accommodate optical networking installations of any required density.
“This is a great opportunity for both of our organizations to solve customer challenges –with compelling new solutions. We are thrilled to join forces with Go!Foton at this exciting moment in the evolution of digital communications, ” said Thomas Schiltz, director of product management, Molex Optical Solutions Group. “This partnership will simplify the deployment of high-density optical interconnects as we respond together to the continued rapid advancement of optical networking technology.”
Both Go!Foton and Molex will be exhibiting demonstrations of NEMO outfitted with VSFF connectors at this year’s OFC Exhibition, taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from March 7 to 9.
Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) brings innovation to the market with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real world problems for its customers with a scalable and customized approach. The company serves the telecom and data center markets with long haul, metro, and broadband wireline and wireless access applications, and also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.
