Introducing our new VP for student affairs

March 6, 2023

To Our URI Community,

I am pleased to announce that Ellen Reynolds has been appointed vice president for student affairs, effective March 1, following a comprehensive national search. Ellen has served as interim vice president since last February, providing an outstanding level of leadership, and I look forward to working closely with her in the coming years to advance the goals and priorities of the University and our strategic plan.

As vice president, Ellen will continue working closely with the University’s leadership team while overseeing and providing strategic direction for the multiple departments within the divisions of student affairs, including the Dean of Students, the Counseling Center, Housing and Residential Life, Dining Services, Student Health Services, Campus Recreation, and Talent Development, amongst others. She will continue to foster a culture that values and prioritizes student achievement and success by helping students in all aspects of their learning and development. She will also work closely with the Office of Community, Equity, and Diversity to develop University-wide strategies and programs that actively support and build an inclusive and equitable community. She will help develop and implement policies and procedures that support our 10-year strategic plan and enrich the student experience.

Ellen joined the University in 2003 as associate director of Health Services after serving for several years at South County Hospital. Prior to serving as interim vice president, she was assistant vice president for student health and wellness, where she oversaw Health Services, Campus Recreation, and the Counseling Center. She was critical in leading the University’s public health response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including helping students studying abroad return home safely and quickly, making sure that faculty, staff, and students on campus were regularly updated on the evolving nature of the pandemic, and working closely with officials at the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Ellen is the past chair of the administration section for the American College Health Association and was inducted as an Association Fellow in 2017. She currently serves as a board member of the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County. She is also active on several University committees, including the strategic plan steering committee, mental health steering committee, and the campus emergency management advisory committee. She is the recipient of several recognitions and awards for her leadership and service, and she is a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Ellen earned her Ed.D. in educational leadership from Johnson and Wales University. She also holds an M.S. in health care administration from Salve Regina, and a B.S. in human development, counseling, family studies, and early childhood education from the University of Rhode Island.

I look forward to continuing to work with Ellen in this role and I hope you will join me in congratulating her on this well-deserved promotion.

Kind regards,

Marc