South Central Sage-Grouse Working Group to meet virtually

March 01, 2023

The working group will meet Friday, March 10

Laramie - The South Central Sage-Grouse Working Group will hold its next meeting on March 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. via ZOOM

This meeting was originally scheduled on Feb. 21, 2023, but was canceled due to winter weather conditions. The working group will discuss the FY 23 project proposal submitted by the Carbon County Predator Management District and the local working group’s membership. 

The South Central Sage-Grouse Working Group is one of eight local working groups in Wyoming. Each is composed of citizens representing various stakeholder groups interested in sage-grouse conservation and associated land management issues. 

More information about sage-grouse can be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s webpage or by calling the Laramie Regional office at (307) 745-4046.

