Worldwide Car Air Purifier Industry to Reach $4 Billion by 2031: Increasing car Sales With Safety Features and Rising Incidence of Allergies Drive Growth

The car air purifier market reached a value of nearly $1,541.3 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $1,541.3 million in 2021 to $2,613.4 million in 2026 at a rate of 11.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2026 and reach $4,042.9 million in 2031.

This report describes and explains the car air purifier market and covers 2016 to 2021, termed the historic period, and 2021 to 2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased air pollution levels, rising demand for automobiles, technological advancements, increased older population, economic growth in emerging markets and increased disposable income and living standards.

Going forward, rise in car sales with safety features, rising incidence of allergies, changing climate conditions, increasing car air purifiers demand due To COVID and growing urbanization will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the car air purifier market in the future include high dependence on automobile sales and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The car air purifier market is segmented by technology into HEPA, activated carbon, ionizer and other technologies. The HEPA market was the largest segment of the car air purifier market segmented by technology, accounting for 66.2% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the HEPA market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the car air purifier market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

The car air purifier market is segmented by sales channel into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket market was the largest segment of the car air purifier market segmented by sales channel accounting for 64.6% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the OEM market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the car air purifier market segmented by sales channel, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026.

The car air purifier market is segmented by vehicle type into economical, medium priced and luxury. The economical market was the largest segment of the car air purifier market segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 60.1% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the medium priced market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the car air purifier market segmented by vehicle type, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the car air purifier market, accounting for 38.6% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the car air purifier market will be Asia Pacific, and, Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.9% and 11.0% respectively. These will be followed by North America, and, South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.5% and 9.0% respectively.

The global car air purifier market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 14.97% of the total market in 2021. Sharp Corporation was the largest competitor with 5.17% share of the market, followed by Koninklijke Philips N.V. with 2.78%, 3M with 2.54%, Xiaomi Corporation with 1.67%, BlueAir with 1.08%, Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co., Ltd with 0.65%, Hyundai Mobis with 0.57%, Nuvomed with 0.23%, Shenzhen Agcen Environmental Protection Technologywith 0.14% and Ionkini Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd. with 0.14%.

The top opportunities in the car air purifier market segmented by technology will arise in the HEPA segment, which will gain $731.0 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by sales channel will arise in the aftermarket segment, which will gain $678.4 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by vehicle type will arise in the economic segment, which will gain $638.9 million of global annual sales by 2026. The car air purifier market size will gain the most in China at $228.7 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the car air purifier market include developing unique car air purification systems for electric cars, developing antimicrobial filters for better safety, focusing on the technological advancements for ensuring better cabin air quality and leveraging strategic partnerships to strengthen position in the market.

Player-adopted strategies in the car air purifier market include expanding reach and presence across different geographies, developing advanced air purifiers, expanding product manufacturing capacity focusing on product.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the companies in the car air purifier market to focus on development of unique air purification systems for electric cars, focus on antimicrobial filters, focus on technological advancements, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, offer competitive pricing, participate in trade shows and events and increase focus on electric vehicle manufacturers and customers.

