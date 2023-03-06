Submit Release
SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, MARCH 9th

RADNOR, Pa., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. SFE will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date:   Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time:   5:00 pm ET

Live Number:   877-407-1878

Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/safeguardscientifics032023_en/en

Speakers:   Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format:   Discussion of the fourth quarter and year end of 2022 financial results followed by Q&A

The replay will also be available at the webcast link above. For more information, please contact IR@safeguard.com

About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics SFE has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.


Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
mherndon@safeguard.com

