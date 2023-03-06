Submit Release
AG Jackley: SD Joins Court Action on TikTok Investigation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 6, 2023
CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said Monday that South Dakota has joined a 46-state coalition in filing an amicus brief asking that TikTok, Inc. comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protections.

“This action is to determine whether TikTok engaged in deceptive and unfair conduct that harmed TikTok users, especially children and teens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The State Attorneys General want to review internal TikTok communications that are critical to multistate investigations into the TikTok.”

The brief states that TikTok has repeatedly and knowingly failed to preserve relevant information and failed to provide international communications in a useful format to the states. The coalition has asked that the court compel TikTok to provide the information sought by the states.

Other attorneys general joining the brief are from the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, as well as the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection.

The brief can be found here.

                                                                          -30-

