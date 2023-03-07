Ambhar Tequila Finds New Home with KIV Spirits in Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Ambhar Tequila

KIV Spirits snaps up AMBHAR Tequila in a multi-million dollar deal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIV Spirits, LLC announced today its acquisition of Ambhar Global Spirits, LLC (AMBHAR Tequila), for an undisclosed amount. The NY-based spirits company sips into the fast-growing ultra-premium sipping tequila market with this strategic acquisition and adds Ambhar Tequila to its portfolio of artisanal spirits.

KIV Spirits, LLC plans to inject the required capital into Ambhar Tequila to help expand distribution for its current markets such as the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, and New Zealand as well as open additional new markets in Europe and Asia.

With this acquisition Iqleen Virdi CEO & Chairwoman of KIV Spirits, LLC becomes the first Asian Indian woman owner of a tequila company.

“As tequila is growing in the spirits category, Ambhar is well positioned in the top consumption markets and we are looking forward to expanding it to additional upcoming markets,” said Iqleen Virdi.

“I’m so excited and honored to lead and be part of this amazing Ambhar team and looking forward to an amazing journey ahead with our Dragonfly Tequila,” Virdi said.

Jaime Celorio Founder & CEO of Ambhar Tequila said “We are very honored to have the opportunity to work with KIV Spirits and Virdi family who have been remarkable entrepreneurs over the last many decades.”

“They truly understand our authentic heritage and our commitment to creating a unique artisan experience,” he added.

Ambhar Tequila is a handcrafted artisan ultra-premium sipping tequila using centuries-old recipes and made in small batches with 100% blue weber agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Each AMBHAR decanter is distinctively made of heavy virgin glass molded into a shape reminiscent of canteens that Old West cowboys used to carry their “Mexican brandy.” An elegant horseshoe is integrated into the design, as well as a unique dragonfly symbol that represents the guardian of the Agave fields, to bestow luck and joy upon all those who drink the enlightened Tequila Spirit from the bottle.

Ambhar is available in Plata, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino, and Extra Añejo expressions.

About KIV Spirits, LLC

KIV Spirits, LLC is a NY-based spirits company headed by CEO and Chairwoman, Iqleen Virdi. The company’s mission is to create high-quality products that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers around the world.

About Ambhar Global Spirits, LLC (Ambhar Tequila)

Ambhar Tequila, HQ in Woodlands Texas, is made from 100% blue weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It is distilled twice and aged in American oak barrels for smoothness and flavor. Ambhar Tequila offers five expressions: Plata (blanco), Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino and Extra Añejo. Ambhar Tequila is available in select markets across the United States, UK, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, as well as online at www.ambhar.com.

For more information, please visit www.ambhar.com

