Go!Foton “Working Together” with Leading Industry Players At OFC 2023

Go!Foton, a world leader in optical networking solutions, will showcase the company’s collaborations with five telecom industry leading suppliers at OFC 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dr. Simin Cai, Go!Foton CEO
Go!Foton, a world leader in developing vertically integrated optical networking products and solutions, will showcase the company’s collaborations with five of the telecom industry’s leading suppliers at OFC 2023, underway now through March 9 at the San Diego Convention Center. The display will spotlight real-world results of the company’s ongoing cooperative efforts and will take place at ‘Working Together,’ a dedicated pavilion inside Go!Foton booth #3714.
Go!Foton enjoys a long and productive history of leveraging its core competencies in optical passives, actives, and fiber connectivity to deliver pioneering solutions to the industry. By working together with other leading industry stakeholders, Go!Foton seeks to focus attention on the foundational infrastructure solutions required to enable fast and efficient deployment of next generation optical networks. “’Working Together’ is not an announcement of a new corporate objective but is instead an enthusiastic affirmation of one of the company’s bedrock strategic initiatives dating back to its founding,” said Go!Foton CEO Dr. Simin Cai.
“By design, our collaborative efforts concentrate primarily on bringing Go!Foton and our unique capacity to enable disruptive technology solutions together with some of the industry’s most innovative providers of optical fiber and cable, connectors, and optical networking equipment. “Working Together” in this collegial way allows us to create very effective integrated solutions that complement their portfolios as well as our own,” Dr. Cai continued. “These efforts bring out the best in the creativity, ingenuity, and determination of every team involved, with the ultimate purpose of enhancing the value we all seek to bring to the market. Combining forces in this way is a true win-win, and we believe that together we are better positioned to accelerate the solution development required to address the growing challenges faced throughout our industry.”
The Go!Foton pavilion will highlight some of the integrated solutions being successfully deployed today, such as the coupling of Go!Foton’s flagship PEACOC fiber management platform and its OSP offshoots with the specialized components manufactured by the industry’s leading providers of optical fiber cable, connectors, and optical networking equipment. Visit Go!Foton Booth #3714 during OFC 2023 in San Diego, CA to learn more about the impact we are making by “Working Together” for the benefit of our industry.
Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) brings innovation to the market with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real world problems for its customers with a scalable and customized approach. The company serves the telecom and data center markets with long haul, metro, and broadband wireline and wireless access applications, and also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.
