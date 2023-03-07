Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Celebrates 30 Years of Serving Humanity
Life for Relief and Development Celebrates 30 Years of Serving Humanity All Over the World
Reaching this milestone is a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with a vision. We aim to serve humanity for another 30 years with their continued support.”SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) marks its 30th anniversary of providing humanitarian aid and development programs in over 55 countries. Since its inception in 1992, LIFE has remained committed to helping the most vulnerable communities worldwide, regardless of their race, gender, religion or cultural background.
— Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO
LIFE's founding was in response to the need for humanitarian aid in Iraq after the first Gulf War. Today LIFE has fostered partnerships and established LIFE offices worldwide, enabling the organization to complete thousands of projects. LIFE has distributed humanitarian relief and built community infrastructure in 55 countries, sponsored 41,297 orphans in 17 countries, and provided aid to people affected by natural disasters, conflicts, and wars, in 128 global relief efforts.
The success of LIFE's work has garnered recognition and partnerships from major organizations, including World Medical Relief and Brothers Brother Foundation. It has also given LIFE consultative status with the United Nations (UN). In addition, LIFE has received numerous awards, such as the 2010 Noble Humanitarian award in Dubai.
One of the many lives impacted by LIFE's work is Fida Adwan, a sick widow of five living in a refugee camp in Jordan. She shared, "LIFE has helped me so much, from food assistance and fixing my home to paying for my children to go to school. I now have hope for my family's future."
"As we face increasing global challenges, humanitarian aid is more critical now than ever before," said Vicki Robb, National/international Programs Director at LIFE. "We will continue to work with the global community to provide hope to those in need."
Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE, expressed gratitude to the generous donors and partners who have supported the organization's work. "Reaching this milestone is a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with a vision. We aim to serve humanity for another 30 years with their continued support."
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
