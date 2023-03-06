Powers Resource Center Contracted to Deliver The Women's Edge Courageous Leaders Program
DENVER, CO, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powers Resource Center (PRC), an award-winning Colorado-based talent development and leadership training company specializing in remote work, has been contracted by The Women’s Edge to deliver its annual Courageous Leaders Program to women leader members in Massachusetts and Florida.
The Women's Edge was founded with the mission to propel women leaders to achieve personal and professional success and deliver positive impacts within their businesses and communities. The Courageous Leaders Program was designed using both a custom solution, combined with PRC's Build Up Done-for-You Workshop content, using PRC's top leadership topics and award-winning content. It is a six-month-long advanced leadership program for companies looking to develop courageous women leaders. The program operates in a group cohort style and is conducted live over Zoom. It is designed to advance more women into leadership and to build more equality at decision-making levels as well as support the retention and promotion of women in key roles.
As a component of the 2023 Courageous Leadership Program, PRC is adding group coaching cohorts to the leadership development journey. This exciting addition to the program was based on feedback from their pilot program in 2022, as well as incorporating a best practice for having maximum impact in a leadership development program. A hand-selected group of leaders from The Top 100 women-led businesses from both Massachusetts and Florida has been invited to lead these group coaching cohorts with support from the program facilitators.
There will be four main pillars of the program that will be focused on monthly in two separate training sessions, with small group coaching sessions in between.
-Contribution: Leaders will engage in sessions on how they contribute not just to their community but also to the workplace.
-Communication: Participants will learn how to develop communication and emotional intelligence skills as courageous leaders.
-Relationships: Focusing on how leaders successfully build their network and nurture team relationships.
-Influence: This pillar engages women leaders to discover how they can have more influence in their workplace and in their community as courageous female leaders.
Women leaders who participate can expect several outcomes from the program. They will build a personal vision of courageous leadership and practice tools and new behaviors that help them navigate the day-to-day challenges female leaders face. The training will help these leaders create their own definition of courage and how they can use that to demonstrate inspiring leadership in their own organization. And they will gain an understanding of how their own personal leadership journey is impacted by diversity, equity, and inclusion and where they can have the greatest influence for positive change in their community, with their teams, and within their organization.
For companies and organizations like The Women's Edge, PRC provides both custom solutions and offers on-demand team and leadership training. Their award-winning programs have proven successful for some of the nation's top companies such as Allstate, Philips, Western Union, The World Bank, McDonald’s and more.
To explore PRC’s programs and solutions for the future of work, companies can visit www.PowersResourceCenter.com and click on Top Programs or Custom Solutions.
About Powers Resource Center
PRC offers award-winning training products and programs that focus on modern leadership for the future of work through developing engaged, emotionally-intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. Programs include DiSC Certification, The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team Practitioner Certification, train the trainer, done-for-you workshop content, virtual leadership training and custom-built programs. Over the past 25 years, PRC has worked with more than 350 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to create cultures that get them excited and deliver results. Information: www.PowersResourceCenter.com.
Tara Powers, CEO
The Women's Edge was founded with the mission to propel women leaders to achieve personal and professional success and deliver positive impacts within their businesses and communities. The Courageous Leaders Program was designed using both a custom solution, combined with PRC's Build Up Done-for-You Workshop content, using PRC's top leadership topics and award-winning content. It is a six-month-long advanced leadership program for companies looking to develop courageous women leaders. The program operates in a group cohort style and is conducted live over Zoom. It is designed to advance more women into leadership and to build more equality at decision-making levels as well as support the retention and promotion of women in key roles.
As a component of the 2023 Courageous Leadership Program, PRC is adding group coaching cohorts to the leadership development journey. This exciting addition to the program was based on feedback from their pilot program in 2022, as well as incorporating a best practice for having maximum impact in a leadership development program. A hand-selected group of leaders from The Top 100 women-led businesses from both Massachusetts and Florida has been invited to lead these group coaching cohorts with support from the program facilitators.
There will be four main pillars of the program that will be focused on monthly in two separate training sessions, with small group coaching sessions in between.
-Contribution: Leaders will engage in sessions on how they contribute not just to their community but also to the workplace.
-Communication: Participants will learn how to develop communication and emotional intelligence skills as courageous leaders.
-Relationships: Focusing on how leaders successfully build their network and nurture team relationships.
-Influence: This pillar engages women leaders to discover how they can have more influence in their workplace and in their community as courageous female leaders.
Women leaders who participate can expect several outcomes from the program. They will build a personal vision of courageous leadership and practice tools and new behaviors that help them navigate the day-to-day challenges female leaders face. The training will help these leaders create their own definition of courage and how they can use that to demonstrate inspiring leadership in their own organization. And they will gain an understanding of how their own personal leadership journey is impacted by diversity, equity, and inclusion and where they can have the greatest influence for positive change in their community, with their teams, and within their organization.
For companies and organizations like The Women's Edge, PRC provides both custom solutions and offers on-demand team and leadership training. Their award-winning programs have proven successful for some of the nation's top companies such as Allstate, Philips, Western Union, The World Bank, McDonald’s and more.
To explore PRC’s programs and solutions for the future of work, companies can visit www.PowersResourceCenter.com and click on Top Programs or Custom Solutions.
About Powers Resource Center
PRC offers award-winning training products and programs that focus on modern leadership for the future of work through developing engaged, emotionally-intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. Programs include DiSC Certification, The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team Practitioner Certification, train the trainer, done-for-you workshop content, virtual leadership training and custom-built programs. Over the past 25 years, PRC has worked with more than 350 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to create cultures that get them excited and deliver results. Information: www.PowersResourceCenter.com.
Tara Powers, CEO
Powers Resource Center
+1 720-893-2258
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube