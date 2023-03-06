Intrepid Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Denver, CO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI ("Intrepid", the "Company", "we", "us", "our") today reports its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2022.



Key Financial & Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

Total sales of $66.7 million in the fourth quarter and $337.6 million for the full-year 2022, as potash and Trio ® average net realized sales prices increased to $713 and $479 per ton, respectively.

average net realized sales prices increased to $713 and $479 per ton, respectively. Net income of $4.0 million (or $0.30 per diluted share) and $72.2 million (or $5.37 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 respectively, and adjusted net income (1) of $11.0 million and $80.4 million, respectively.

of $11.0 million and $80.4 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $23.1 million for the fourth quarter, bringing full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to $141.8 million.

of $23.1 million for the fourth quarter, bringing full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to $141.8 million. Cash flow from operations of $19.7 million in the fourth quarter, increasing full-year 2022 cash from operations to $88.8 million; the full-year figure includes an outflow of $32.6 million related to a customer refund in the third quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense of approximately $24 million for 2022, but the utilization of our deferred tax assets resulted in cash taxes of approximately $1 million.

In 2022, capital spending totaled $68.7 million, within our guidance range of $65 to $75 million.

Share Repurchase Program

During 2022, we repurchased 608,657 shares with a total cost of $22.0 million, or a weighted average price per share of $36.17.

Liquidity & Investments

We ended 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $18.5 million and $149 million of available capacity on our credit facility.

As of February 28, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.9 million and available capacity on our credit facility totaled $149 million, for total liquidity of approximately $155 million.

Intrepid maintains an investment account of short-and-long-term fixed income securities that had a balance of approximately $7.8 million as of February 28th, 2023.

2023 Capital Guidance

For 2023, our capital budget guidance range is $60 to $75 million, with approximately $25 to $35 million for sustaining capital, and the remainder earmarked for growth projects, with the ultimate level of growth capital dependent on financial performance and market conditions.

Strategic Focus for Growth Capital

The strategic focus for our growth capital is to help ensure our potash solar solution mines have more reliable, high quality brine to help reduce production variances that may result from factors outside of our control, such as weather. We believe that the best use of our capital in 2023 is investing in our core potash assets to bring production closer to our productive capacity. As a business with higher fixed costs, increased levels of potash production can deliver significant operating leverage and sustained cash generation as we develop our long-life potash reserves in the decades to come.

HB

The installation of an improved pipeline system to the HB Solar Solution Mine is progressing well and we now expect to improve the injection rate capability of the pipeline system in Q2 2023, due to minor delays in permitting for railroad crossings. The upgraded pipeline system should allow us to efficiently produce additional solar tons and conduct the operations of our processing facilities at a lower cost as we increase the underground brine storage at HB. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we had an extraction well failure at HB, and as a result, we may deploy more growth capital for a new extraction well in 2023.

Moab

Drilling the additional potash cavern to increase production tons through higher extraction brine grade remains on track, and we expect this project to conclude in advance of the 2023 evaporation season.

Intrepid South

For the sand project on our strategically located Intrepid South property in the Delaware basin, we have been making continued progress on sourcing supplies and equipment, acquiring the necessary permits, and have started to engage in preliminary conversations with potential customers for sales agreements once production begins. After further evaluation of the sand resource, we are now targeting a larger plant, where annual production could total approximately one million tons per year of wet sand, with construction expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Consolidated Results, Management Commentary, & Outlook

Intrepid generated fourth quarter and full-year 2022 sales of approximately $67 million and $338 million, respectively, which compares to fourth quarter and full-year 2021 sales of approximately $72 million and $270 million, respectively. The strong sales figures were driven by higher pricing for our key products, with our average net realized sales price for potash coming in at $713 per ton in 2022, while the average net realized sales price for Trio® totaled $479 per ton. During the fourth quarter, Intrepid generated adjusted net income of $11 million and adjusted EBITDA of $23 million, for full-year 2022 figures of approximately $80 million and $142 million, respectively, which compares to 2021 adjusted net income of approximately $22 million and adjusted EBITDA of $68 million.

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO commented: "During the fourth quarter, the trend of our agriculture customers showing preference for just-in-time purchases mostly continued until we saw a key fill program announced in early-January. While some of the expected 2022 demand for our fertilizer products was deferred into 2023, during the fourth quarter, the diversity of our sales mix into feed and industrial markets helped provide a stable floor for sales volumes.

Overall in 2022, high potash pricing drove very strong financial performance for Intrepid, which was among the best years in company history. Full-year adjusted EBITDA came in at $142 million, adjusted net income totaled $80 million, and our cash flow from operations totaled $89 million, which is net of the third quarter $32.6 million customer refund. Using our strong cash flow generation, we were able to begin our investments in growth projects with the key goal of increasing our potash production and improving our per unit economics. Moreover, under our share repurchase program, we also returned approximately $22 million in capital in 2022, reducing our outstanding share count by roughly 5% compared to the second quarter 2022 average.

As for the outlook, we are pleased to share that this year is off to an encouraging start: U.S. farmers have wrapped up two consecutive years of very high profitability, are entering 2023 with strong balance sheets, and high prices for crop futures point to another year of robust farmer economics. For the first quarter, we have seen strong demand for our potash and Trio® which we expect to continue throughout the year as farmers will likely be incentivized to maximize their yields. Looking at the broader macro environment for potash, there continues to be a structural potash supply gap owing to the Belarusian sanctions and concerns around Russian supply, which should continue to provide a relatively high floor for pricing in 2023 and beyond, even as incremental supply from other projects starts to enter the market. For Intrepid, our key focus for this year will be successful execution on our growth projects, with the goal of improving the cost side of our potash production unit economics."

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 43,756 $ 38,807 $ 191,378 $ 151,751 Gross margin $ 20,907 $ 12,516 $ 94,769 $ 35,845 Potash production volume (in tons) 106 86 270 287 Potash sales volume (in tons) 50 61 222 331 Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 693 $ 504 $ 713 $ 353

In the fourth quarter of 2022, potash sales increased $4.9 million to $43.8 million, which was driven by a higher average net realized sales price of $693 per ton, a 38% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The higher average net realized sales price offset lower sales volumes, with fourth quarter potash sales totaling 50 thousand tons, down from 61 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cost of goods sold in the potash segment totaled $18.1 million, down from $19.0 million in the prior year period, while gross margin totaled $20.9 million, an $8.4 million increase from the $12.5 million of gross margin generated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the full-year 2022, sales totaled $191.4 million, a 26% increase from 2021, as the average potash net realized sales price per ton increased 102% to $713 per ton, which offset a 33% decrease in potash sales volumes. Global potash supply uncertainty helped drive higher potash prices in 2022, although in the back half of the year, our agricultural customers showed some reluctance to purchase potash that was not committed for immediate application. Steady sales into the feed market helped offset some of this deferred agricultural demand, and for the full-year 2022, sales to the feed market comprised 23% of our total potash sales.

Potash cost of goods sold decreased $10.8 million, or 12%, in 2022, compared to 2021, mainly due to a 33% decrease in potash tons sold. While our potash tons sold decreased 33% in 2022, our weighted average carrying cost per ton increased due to increased royalties as our sales revenue increased, an increase in labor and benefits expense due to a company-wide salary increase in early-2022, and increased utility, property taxes, and insurance expenses due to inflationary pressures. Additionally, reduced production at our HB facility also increased our per ton of cost of goods sold because most of our production costs are fixed. For 2022, our potash production totaled 270 thousand tons, down from 287 thousand tons in 2021.

Trio ®

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 17,265 $ 24,612 $ 117,826 $ 96,058 Gross margin $ 3,429 $ 7,913 $ 39,123 $ 16,442 Trio® production volume (in tons) 51 53 226 228 Trio® sales volume (in tons) 28 48 197 239 Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 461 $ 388 $ 479 $ 295

In the fourth quarter of 2022, sales decreased $7.3 million to $17.3 million. Although the fourth quarter 2022 average net realized sales price per ton of $461 was 19% higher compared to the prior year, sales volumes of 28 thousand tons were 20 thousand tons lower than the fourth quarter of 2021, as we saw reluctance from customers to purchase tons for the upcoming spring application season due to the anticipation of potential price declines. Cost of goods sold in the Trio® segment totaled $9.1 million, down from $11.5 million in the prior year period, while gross margin totaled $3.4 million, a $4.5 million decrease from the $7.9 million of gross margin generated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the full-year 2022, our sales increased 23% to $117.8 million, as our average net realized sales price per ton increased 62% to $479, which was partially offset by an 18% decrease in Trio® tons sold. In 2022, our Trio® average net realized sales price per ton increased as generally strong crop prices and the relative value of Trio® compared to potash drove steady demand. Our Trio® production totaled 51 thousand tons in the fourth quarter and 226 thousand tons for 2022, which compares to 53 thousand tons and 228 thousand tons in the respective prior year periods.

Our Trio® cost of goods sold in 2022 of $54.6 million was relatively unchanged from 2021, and although we sold 18% fewer Trio® tons in 2022, our weighted average carrying cost per ton of Trio® increased, which was due to higher contract labor expenses to operate an additional shift in 2022, higher labor and benefits expenses due to a company-wide salary increase in early 2022, increased royalty expenses due to increase sales revenues, and increased utility, property taxes, and insurance expenses from inflationary pressures.

Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Sales $ 5,732 $ 8,479 $ 28,668 $ 22,770 Gross margin $ 1,315 $ 1,420 $ 7,516 $ 3,477

Our oilfield solutions segment sales increased 26% in 2022, compared to 2021. Water sales increased $1.9 million in 2022 to $17.5 million. Sales from right-of-way agreements, surface damages and easements increased $1.9 million, brine water sales increased $1.5 million, and produced water disposal royalties increased $0.5 million.

Our oilfield solutions sales are highly correlated to oil and gas activities near our facilities in New Mexico. Overall sales increased due to increased oil and gas activities in 2022 compared to 2021, as oil prices continued to support oil and gas exploration activities in the Permian Basin near our Intrepid South property in southeast New Mexico.

Cost of goods sold increased 10% in 2022 compared to 2021, as we incurred increased contract labor expenses to meet the additional demand for our oilfield solution segment products and services. We also incurred increased utility costs due to inflationary pressures, increased depreciation related to new infrastructure placed in service in 2022, and increased royalty expense due to increased water revenue.

Gross margin increased $4.0 million, or 116%, in 2022 compared to 2021, due to the factors described above.

Liquidity

Cash flow from operations totaled $19.7 million in the fourth quarter and $88.8 million for the full-year 2022. As of February 28, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.9 million and available capacity on our credit facility totaled $149 million, for total liquidity of approximately $155 million.

Notes

1 Adjusted net income, average net realized sales price per ton and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 66,677 $ 71,828 $ 337,568 $ 270,332 Less: Freight costs 6,880 7,786 34,137 37,892 Warehousing and handling costs 2,526 2,208 9,747 9,282 Cost of goods sold 31,620 37,606 152,276 161,421 Costs associated with abnormal production — 2,379 — 5,973 Gross Margin 25,651 21,849 141,408 55,764 Selling and administrative 9,241 5,705 31,799 23,998 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 490 535 1,961 1,858 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 6,294 18 7,470 (2,542 ) Other operating expense 3,499 564 4,738 178 Operating Income 6,127 15,027 95,440 32,272 Other Income (Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (77 ) — 689 — Interest expense, net (16 ) (42 ) (101 ) (1,468 ) Interest income 82 — 176 — Other income 24 6 305 48 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — 10.113 Income Before Income Taxes 6,140 14,991 96,509 40,965 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (2,158 ) 208,869 (24,289 ) 208,869 Net Income $ 3,982 $ 223,860 $ 72,220 $ 249,834 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 12,946,415 13,129,081 13,151,752 13,098,871 Diluted 13,160,627 13,440,708 13,452,233 13,391,362 Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 17.05 $ 5.49 $ 19.07 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 16.66 $ 5.37 $ 18.66

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,514 $ 36,452 Short-term investments 5,959 — Accounts receivable: Trade, net 26,737 35,409 Other receivables, net 790 989 Inventory, net 114,816 78,856 Other current assets 4,863 5,144 Total current assets 171,679 156,850 Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net 375,630 341,117 Water rights 19,184 19,184 Long-term parts inventory, net 24,823 29,251 Long-term investments 9,841 4,576 Other assets, net 7,294 6,842 Non-current deferred tax asset, net 185,752 209,075 Total Assets $ 794,203 $ 766,895 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 18,645 $ 9,068 Income taxes payable 8 41 Accrued liabilities 16,212 22,938 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 6,975 6,805 Other current liabilities 7,036 34,571 Total current liabilities 48,876 73,423 Asset retirement obligation 26,564 27,024 Operating lease liabilities 2,206 1,879 Other non-current liabilities 1,479 1,166 Total Liabilities 79,125 103,492 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized: and 12,687,822 and 13,149,315 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 660,614 659,147 Retained earnings 76,463 4,243 Less treasury stock, at cost (22,012 ) — Total Stockholders' Equity 715,078 663,403 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 794,203 $ 766,895

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 3,982 $ 223,860 $ 72,220 $ 249,834 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 9,426 9,126 34,711 35,635 Amortization of intangible assets 81 81 322 322 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 490 535 1,961 1,858 Amortization of deferred financing costs 78 60 265 314 Stock-based compensation 2,187 723 6,152 3,012 Reserve for obsolescence — 2,108 1,750 2,108 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 6,294 18 7,470 (2,542 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 77 — (689 ) — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (10,113 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 11,493 (2,679 ) 8,673 (12,615 ) Other receivables, net 1,251 2,461 140 589 Inventory, net (17,329 ) (4,320 ) (33,283 ) 7,358 Other current assets 1,695 (826 ) 191 (1,974 ) Deferred tax assets 1,775 (209,075 ) 23,323 (209,075 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee

compensation and benefits (4,595 ) (1,798 ) (3,596 ) 13,456 Income tax payable (33 ) 42 (33 ) 42 Operating lease liabilities (406 ) (892 ) (2,025 ) (2,508 ) Other liabilities 3,243 220 (28,731 ) 3,366 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,709 19,644 88,821 79,067 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets (31,596 ) (7,352 ) (68,696 ) (19,789 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties 12 — 58 6,042 Purchase of investments (183 ) (1,076 ) (13,047 ) (1,076 ) Proceeds from redemptions/maturities of investments 1,002 — 2,506 — Net cash used in investing activities (30,765 ) (8,428 ) (79,179 ) (14,823 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments of financing lease — — — (1,258 ) Repayment of long-term debt — — — (15,000 ) Debt prepayment costs — — — (505 ) Repayments of borrowings on credit facility — — — (29,817 ) Capitalized debt costs (74 ) — (1,007 ) — Employee tax withholding paid for restricted shares upon vesting (433 ) (409 ) (4,795 ) (791 ) Repurchases of common stock (19,131 ) — (22,012 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 8 110 89 Net cash used in financing activities (19,638 ) (401 ) (27,704 ) (47,282 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (30,694 ) 10,815 (18,062 ) 16,962 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 49,778 26,331 37,146 20,184 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 19,084 $ 37,146 $ 19,084 $ 37,146

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE AND SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 36,887 $ — $ — $ (76 ) $ 36,811 Trio® — 16,501 — — 16,501 Water 73 580 4,250 — 4,903 Salt 3,133 184 — — 3,317 Magnesium Chloride 2,450 — — — 2,450 Brines 1,213 — 491 — 1,704 Other — — 991 991 Total Revenue $ 43,756 $ 17,265 $ 5,732 $ (76 ) $ 66,677





Year Ended December 31, 2022 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 168,571 $ — $ — $ (304 ) $ 168,267 Trio® — 113,962 — — 113,962 Water 1,637 3,302 17,510 — 22,449 Salt 11,270 562 — — 11,832 Magnesium Chloride 6,472 — — — 6,472 Brines 3,428 — 2,670 — 6,098 Other — — 8,488 — 8,488 Total Revenue $ 191,378 $ 117,826 $ 28,668 $ (304 ) $ 337,568





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 33,211 $ — $ — $ (70 ) $ 33,141 Trio® — 22,775 — — 22,775 Water 110 1,547 6,086 — 7,743 Salt 3,004 290 — — 3,294 Magnesium Chloride 2,018 — — — 2,018 Brines 464 — 394 — 858 Other — — 1,999 — 1,999 Total Revenue $ 38,807 $ 24,612 $ 8,479 $ (70 ) $ 71,828





Year Ended December 31, 2021 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 130,460 $ — $ — $ (247 ) $ 130,213 Trio® — 91,125 — — 91,125 Water 2,050 4,355 15,594 — 21,999 Salt 9,592 578 — — 10,170 Magnesium Chloride 7,847 — — — 7,847 Brines 1,802 — 1,129 — 2,931 Other — — 6,047 — 6,047 Total Revenue $ 151,751 $ 96,058 $ 22,770 $ (247 ) $ 270,332





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 43,756 $ 17,265 $ 5,732 $ (76 ) $ 66,677 Less: Freight costs 3,350 3,606 — (76 ) 6,880 Warehousing and handling costs 1,358 1,168 — — 2,526 Cost of goods sold 18,141 9,062 4,417 — 31,620 Gross Margin $ 20,907 $ 3,429 $ 1,315 $ — $ 25,651 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred(2) $ 7,222 $ 1,248 $ 840 $ 197 $ 9,507 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 191,378 $ 117,826 $ 28,668 $ (304 ) $ 337,568 Less: Freight costs 14,780 19,661 — (304 ) 34,137 Warehousing and handling costs 5,305 4,442 — — 9,747 Cost of goods sold 76,524 54,600 21,152 — 152,276 Gross Margin $ 94,769 $ 39,123 $ 7,516 $ — $ 141,408 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred(2) $ 26,572 $ 4,370 $ 3,298 $ 793 $ 35,033 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 38,807 $ 24,612 $ 8,479 $ (70 ) $ 71,828 Less: Freight costs 3,717 4,139 — (70 ) 7,786 Warehousing and handling costs 1,165 1,043 — — 2,208 Cost of goods sold 19,030 11,517 7,059 — 37,606 Costs associated with abnormal

production and other 2,379 — — — 2,379 Gross Margin $ 12,516 $ 7,913 $ 1,420 $ — $ 21,849 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred(2) $ 6,933 $ 1,272 $ 790 $ 212 $ 9,207 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 151,751 $ 96,058 $ 22,770 $ (247 ) $ 270,332 Less: Freight costs 17,483 20,656 — (247 ) 37,892 Warehousing and handling costs 5,169 4,113 — — 9,282 Cost of goods sold 87,281 54,847 19,293 — 161,421 Costs associated with abnormal

production and other 5,973 — — — 5,973 Gross Margin $ 35,845 $ 16,442 $ 3,477 $ — $ 55,764 Depreciation, depletion and, amortization incurred(2) $ 26,828 $ 5,477 $ 2,996 $ 656 $ 35,957

(1) Segment sales include the sales of byproducts generated during the production of potash and Trio®.

(2) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation and depletion amounts absorbed in or (relieved from) inventory.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are calculated as net income or net income per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 3,982 $ 223,860 $ 72,220 $ 249,834 Adjustments Loss (gain) on sale of assets 6,294 18 7,470 (2,542 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (10,113 ) Make-whole payment(1) — — — 505 Write-off of deferred offering fees(2) 700 — 700 — Write-off of deferred financing fees(3) — — — 60 Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets — (215,910 ) — (215,910 ) Total adjustments 6,994 (215,892 ) 8,170 (228,000 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 10,976 $ 7,968 $ 80,390 $ 21,834

Reconciliation of Net Income per Share to Adjusted Net Income per Share:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.30 $ 16.66 $ 5.37 $ 18.66 Adjustments Loss (gain) on sale of assets 0.48 — 0.56 (0.19 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (0.76 ) Make-whole payment(1) — — — 0.04 Write-off of deferred offering fees(2) 0.05 — 0.05 — Write-off of deferred financing fees(3) — — — — Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets — (16.06 ) — (16.12 ) Total adjustments 0.53 (16.06 ) 0.61 (17.03 ) Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.83 $ 0.60 $ 5.98 $ 1.63

(1) - As a result of early repayments of its senior notes, Intrepid incurred make-whole payments, which are reflected on the income statement as interest expense.

(2) - Costs incurred for a potential offering of shares of Intrepid Acquisition Corporation I, a special purpose acquisition company that is a subsidiary of Intrepid, that had been deferred were expensed in the fourth quarter of 2022, and are reflected in selling and administrative expense.

(3) - As a result of early repayments of principal on its senior notes, Intrepid wrote off a portion of the financing fees that had previously been capitalized related to the senior notes. The write-offs of deferred financing fees are reflected in Intrepid's financial statements as interest expense.

Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per-ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Potash Segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total Segment Sales $ 43,756 $ 38,807 Less: Segment byproduct sales 6,869 5,596 Potash freight costs 2,219 2,465 Subtotal $ 34,668 $ 30,746 Divided by: Potash tons sold (in thousands) 50 61 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 693 $ 504





Potash Segment Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total Segment Sales $ 191,378 $ 151,751 Less: Segment byproduct sales 22,807 21,291 Potash freight costs 10,336 13,639 Subtotal $ 158,235 $ 116,821 Divided by: Potash tons sold (in thousands) 222 331 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 713 $ 353





Trio® Segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total Segment Sales $ 17,265 $ 24,612 Less: Segment byproduct sales 764 1,837 Trio® freight costs 3,606 4,139 Subtotal $ 12,895 $ 18,636 Divided by: Trio® tons sold (in thousands) 28 48 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 461 $ 388





Trio® Segment Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total Segment Sales $ 117,826 $ 96,058 Less: Segment byproduct sales 3,864 4,933 Trio® freight costs 19,660 20,656 Subtotal $ 94,302 $ 70,469 Divided by: Trio® tons sold (in thousands) 197 239 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 479 $ 295

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: