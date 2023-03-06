US Features: Devan Leos Named 'Man of the Year' 2022
The 2022 'Man of the Year' Award has been accorded to Devan Leos by US Features in an official announcement.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
US Features magazine has awarded Devan Leos the honor of Man of the Year, recognizing his inspiring life story and philanthropic efforts with his charity, CMNT Inc. This prestigious accolade is bestowed upon individuals who have excelled in their industry and contributed to the betterment of society.
Gaining recognition as a child star on the Disney show "Mighty Med," Leos has since turned his attention to business and philanthropy. He founded CMNT Inc. in 2022, which is a non-profit that seeks to build secure and knowledgeable communities via security technology and open-source intelligence. Devan Leos is also the founder of a leading corporate communications firm called DDigital.
Devan Leos, through CMNT Inc., has made significant efforts to connect security-technology and communities by supplying open-source intelligence assistance to those in need throughout California's various communities.
Leos expressed his humble appreciation for being named Man of the Year. "I strongly believe that everyone should have the chance to live in a secure community and reach their highest potential," he said. "Everyone deserves justice. With CMNT Inc., we are working to make that dream a reality by creating communities that are both smarter and safer."
In recognition of his efforts, the "Man of the Year" award for 2022 has been bestowed upon Leos. His story serves to demonstrate the potential of perseverance and the significance of contributing to society. Taking advantage of his fame, Leos has had a constructive effect on the lives of many, with his organization CMNT Inc. having an especially tangible, beneficial effect.
