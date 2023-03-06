CustomColoringBook.com expands faclity in St. Louis, MO with Print on Demand and other Services
Creating, designing, editing a new book, or publishing your book is our specialty. We can create art from concept to delivery, or we can print the book you have already created. We work for you.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating Custom Coloring Books on High Quality Papers For Your Business, Group, Club or Organization is our goal. In 1988 our company began publishing custom made books for schools, churches, community organizations. Beginning in the late 1990's we began publishing custom made books for business, companies 501-c3 and others. The years of experience and growth allowed our company to creat https://CustomColoringBook.com design and publishing for a global audience.
— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
We had added new Print on Demand services for the art community, authors, licensed manufacturers, students, groups, clubs and organizations with Legal, Copyright and other Publishing services available. Your books are our priority. Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | CustomColoringBook.com St. Louis, MO, was founded by N. Wayne Bell in 1988. An inclusive diverse company providing custom, imprint coloring books, perfect bound and hard back books for the book industry. Other company products include musical items, crayon supplies, various paper products. The company has also established a different https://wholesalecoloringbooks.com for business and organizations who wish to purchase existing products for resale.
"Creating, designing, editing a new book or publishing your book is our passion and specialty. We can create art from concept to delivery or we can print a book you have already created. We work for you", said publisher Wayne Bell. He continued, taking people thoughts, ideas, a company's personality and turning that into ink and paper is what we love to do. We want you to look great, to tell a wonderful story about you and share it with the world, he said.
About CustomColoringBook.com:
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, and owned by Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. they are a multi-national company providing quality adult and children’s coloring book products for three plus decades and they publishes music. Known for their market leading positions the family of products are classic, colorful, unique and musical. The company owns more than 1500 coloring book and music related domain names in several countries. A trend-setting leader in children’s publishing and the coloring book industry.
More About Us:
The company holds membership in numerous professional and trade organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other industry leading groups. Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing. For more information about us please call 314-695-5757.
Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
