NC DMVA to Host 2023 Women MilVets Summit at the McKimmon Center NC State University in Raleigh March 7th
Date: Monday, March 6, 2023
82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade CSM Tonya Sims to Address Women Military Service Members and Veterans
Raleigh, NC — The NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) is hosting the 2023 Women MilVets Summit on Tuesday, March 7th at the McKimmon Center at NCSU in Raleigh.
The NC DMVA, with a grant from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, has planned an event that will offer women military servicemembers, veterans, military spouses, reserves, National Guard, and caregivers’ inspiration, empowerment, education, and resources. Information about VA healthcare, benefits, and vocational rehab, State of North Carolina benefits, employment options, resume writing workshops, interview tips, mindfulness and mental health wellness activities, and artistic expressions will be shared.
Governor Roy Cooper and LtGen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC, (Ret.), Secretary of the NC DMVA will welcome participants to the event. Command Sergeant Major Tonya Sims of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade will provide an inspirational message.
“Women are the fastest growing demographic to serve in the military, and to enroll in the Department of Veterans (VA) health-care system,” said LtGen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC, (Ret.), Secretary, NC DMVA. “With women accounting for two million of the nation’s veterans, it is important to make sure these servicemembers and veterans have access to all the services and resources they have earned and deserve.”
WHAT: 2023 Women MilVets Summit
Luncheon, Remarks, Workshops, and Networking
WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: McKimmon Conference and Training Center (MCTC) at NCSU
1101 Gorman Street
Raleigh, NC 27606
WHO: Governor Roy Cooper, State of North Carolina
LtGen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC, (Ret.), Secretary
NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA)
Command Sergeant Major Tonya Sims 82nd Airborne Division
Sustainment Brigade
Shenekia Williams-Johnson, RN, BSN, MAOM, Women’s Veteran Program Manager, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Mid-Atlantic Healthcare Network
Darcy Beatty, USCG Veteran, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Assistant Veteran Service Center Manager, Winston-Salem Regional Office
Crystal Miller, NC National Guard and OIF/OEF Iraq Veteran
Veteran Services Supervisor, Mecklenburg County Community Support Services, Veteran Services Division
Kimberly Williams, Chief Human Resource Officer, City of Jacksonville, NC, and Founder & CEO, NC4ME, North Carolina for Military Employment
Christine Penko, Supervisory Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (SVRC), Department of Veterans Affairs, Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Division, Charlotte, and Asheville offices
Noel McCall, Executive Director, Patriots Path
Dr. Kelly Caron, Director of the Women’s Health, Mental Health Clinic, Durham VA Medical Center
Grace McFetters, US Army (USA) Veteran, Fiber Arts instructor, The Joel Fund, Operation ART
NOTE: The lunch is free, but reservations are required.
This event will be streamed lie on the @nc.dmva Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NC4VETS/
