Mayor Bowser and DPR Announce Programming Available for Youth During Mid-Winter Break

(Washington, DC) – As DC Public Schools (DCPS) prepares to go on Mid-Winter Break, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will offer recreational opportunities for youth to engage in activities from February 20 - February 24. Programming includes the return of Late Night Drip Series, open gyms, Esports, a movie night, and more. Programming for youth of all ages will be available.

Return of Late Night Drip

Late Night Drip is a community pool party where one of DPR’s pools opens from 7 pm until 11 pm and community members can enjoy an evening filled with swimming, music, food, and other fun activities. Below is a list of the recreation centers where all the upcoming Late Night Drip parties will be held and schedule:

Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center, 700 Yuma Street SE

When: Friday, February 24, 7 pm – 11 pm

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NE

When: Friday, March 24, 7 pm – 11 pm

Deanwood Recreation Center, 1350 49th Street NE

When: Friday, April 14, 7 pm – 11 pm

Barry Farm Recreation Center, 1230 Sumner Road SE

When: Friday, May 19, 7 pm – 11 pm

Esports Open Play

Youth of all ages are invited to join DPR for a day of video games and fun. Snacks will be provided.

Raymond Recreation Center, 3725 10th Street NW

Tuesday, February 21

4 pm – 8 pm

Deanwood Community Center, 1350 49th Street NE

Wednesday, February 22

4 pm – 8 pm

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NE

Thursday, February 23

4 pm – 8 pm

Aquatics Activities

DPR will provide the following aquatics activities to youth over Mid-Winter Break from these specific recreation centers:

Barry Farm Recreation Center, 1230 Sumner Road SE

Hip-Hop Zumba (ages 8-17) – Tuesday/Thursday: 12:45 pm

Water Basketball – Tuesday/Thursday: 12 pm

Water Volleyball: Tuesday/Thursday: 11:45 am

Tabata Aqua Dance: Wednesday 1:30 pm

Learn to Swim for Youth (ages 11-17) – Wednesday/Friday: 2 pm

Takoma Recreation Center, 300 Van Buren Street NW

Hip-hop Zumba for ages (ages 8-17) – Tuesday/Thursday: 2 pm

Strength and conditioning – Tuesday/Thursday: 11:45 am

Aqua Kickboxing – Tuesday/Friday: 2:45 pm

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NE

Water Basketball – Wednesday/Friday: 1 pm

Water Volleyball – Tuesday/Thursday: 12 pm

Learn to Swim for Youth (ages 11-17) – Tuesday/Thursday: 1:15 pm

Teen Swim at Marie Reed, 2200 Champlain Street NW (ages 13-18)

Late Night Swim –Thursday, February 23, 5 pm - 7 pm

Girls in Hoops Black History Showcase

This event will showcase the basketball talent of elementary and middle school girls in a friendly competitive game of basketball.

When: Saturday, February 25 – Sunday, February 26

Where: Woody Ward Recreation Center (5100 Southern Avenue, SE)

All interested teams can pre-register to play HERE

Minimajig – Family STEM Experiments

DPR and the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington are partnering to provide a fun experience designed especially for kids ages 5-14 to learn, play and be inspired by science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). What is a MINIMAJIG? It’s a little bit of this, a little bit of that, some cardboard, some magic, some art, some science and a lot more. The team building exercise will offer individual challenges for youth and their families to become a future inventor, innovator, and leader for tomorrow. Learn more and register to attend HERE.

When: Saturday, February 25, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Where: Columbia Heights Community Center (1480 Girard Street, NW)

Black History Movie Night at Deanwood – “Remember the Titans”

This event is for the community to come together and watch “Remember The Titans” in celebration of Black history month. Light snacks will be provided.

When: Thursday, February 23, 5:30 pm

Where: Deanwood Recreation Center (1350 49th Street NE)

To learn more and register for events, please visit dpr.events.

Open Indoor DPR Pools

Nine indoor pools are open across the District next week, including Marie Reed, Roosevelt, Turkey Thicket, Dunbar, William H. Rumsey, Deanwood, HD Woodson, and Barry Farm. Four of these pools have new Sunday hours. For hours of individual pools, please visit dpr.dc.gov/page/indoor-pools (all DPR facilities are closed Monday, February 20, 2023 in observance of President’s Day).

Open Gyms at DPR Recreation Centers

Gyms will be open next week at the following DPR recreation centers: Bald Eagle, Barry Farm, Benning Stoddert, Fort Davis, Fort Stanton, Hillcrest, Kenilworth, Lamond, North Michigan Park, Raymond, Ridge Road, Riggs-LaSalle, Shepherd Park, Sherwood, Trinidad, and Woody Ward. A full list of open gym hours can be found here.

Out-of-School Time Programming

The District’s Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST) partners with community-based organizations to offer youth enriching opportunities to grow and thrive outside the classroom. A full list of available programs across all eight wards can be found here.

Open DCPL Neighborhood Libraries

DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Anacostia Library, Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Petworth Library, Southwest Library, Tenley-Friendship Library, and Woodridge Library on Monday, February 20, from 10 am – 6 pm. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 am – 5:30 pm on Monday, February 20.

All other DCPL neighborhood libraries will re-open on Tuesday, February 21, and remain open and available throughout the week.

