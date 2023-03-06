Mayor Bowser to Unveil Anacostia Arts and Culture District

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, February 23 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Anacostia Business Improvement District (BID), and other District officials and community partners will unveil the Anacostia Arts and Culture District in Ward 8. The celebration will feature live painting, Go-Go music, and more.



During the event, the Mayor will also highlight additional investments in the Department of Public Works (DPW) MuralsDC program to support the development of more than a dozen new murals and the arts community East of the River.



When:

Thursday, February 23 at 11 am



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Timothy Spriggs, Acting Director, Department of Public Works

Kristina Noell, Executive Director, Anacostia Business Improvement District

Cora Masters Barry, Commissioner, DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities

Ama’d Woodard, 2022 Spoken Word to GoGo Artist



Where:

The Open Lot

1234 Good Hope Road SE

*Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare: Good Hope Road & Martin Luther King Avenue SE*



