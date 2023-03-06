Mayor Bowser to Unveil Anacostia Arts and Culture District
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, February 23 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Anacostia Business Improvement District (BID), and other District officials and community partners will unveil the Anacostia Arts and Culture District in Ward 8. The celebration will feature live painting, Go-Go music, and more.
During the event, the Mayor will also highlight additional investments in the Department of Public Works (DPW) MuralsDC program to support the development of more than a dozen new murals and the arts community East of the River.
When:
Thursday, February 23 at 11 am
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Timothy Spriggs, Acting Director, Department of Public Works
Kristina Noell, Executive Director, Anacostia Business Improvement District
Cora Masters Barry, Commissioner, DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities
Ama’d Woodard, 2022 Spoken Word to GoGo Artist
Where:
The Open Lot
1234 Good Hope Road SE
*Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare: Good Hope Road & Martin Luther King Avenue SE*
Media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.
Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos