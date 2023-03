Mayor Bowser Announces DPR Spring Programming Registration Opens Starting March 1

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced that registration for the 2023 Spring Programs will begin on Wednesday, March 1 for aquatics programs and Thursday, March 2 for all other programs. Registration opens at noon on both days.

DPR programs offered this spring include:

Aquatics programs, including learn to swim, aquatic fitness, senior aquatics, water polo and lifeguard instruction.

Team sports and athletics, including soccer, kickball, volleyball, gymnastics, baseball/softball/tee-ball, pickleball, tennis, and flag football.

Out-of-school time programs like DC Public Schools (DCPS) Fun Day (March 10) and DCPS spring break camp (April 18 – 21).

Additional activities include fitness programs, senior programming, dance, candle-making, music, and movie nights.

Registration for spring programming is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and DPR will utilize a virtual “waiting room” on both program registration days in order to manage the high demand for programs.

DPR Spring Program registration opens:

Noon on Wednesday, March 1 for aquatics programs ONLY.

Noon on Thursday, March 2 for all other spring programs.

Residents are encouraged to create an account online with DPR’s registration system in advance to save time once program registration opens. To create an account, visit dpr.dc.gov/DPRaccount.

DPR offers programming at reduced rates to qualifying DC residents. Complete the online reduced rates application here. Residents must be approved for reduced rates by DPR before registering for programs.

For more information and to view a complete list of DPR programs, visit DPRprograms.com.